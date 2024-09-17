Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Während Gold ein neues Allzeithoch erreicht und Zentralbanken Gold horten, könnte diese eine Aktie um 1.000 % steigen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.09.2024 15:06 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Accelalpha Celebrates Sixth Great Place to Work Certification and Five Additional Awards

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelalpha, a premier consulting firm renowned for solving critical business challenges and driving improved business performance through insight and technology, is proud to announce that it has once again been awarded the prestigious Great Place to Work® certification in the United States for the sixth consecutive year. This year also marks a significant milestone as Accelalpha has earned this esteemed recognition in both the United Kingdom and, for the first time, India. In addition to the Great Place to Work® certifications, Accelalpha has earned Fortune's Best Medium Workplaces, Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services, and Great Place to Work's, Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services in the United Kingdom.

Accelalpha logo

This announcement coincides with Accelalpha's 15th anniversary, underscoring the company's sustained success and growth over the years. Their unwavering commitment to creating an exceptional workplace culture, fostering trust, respect, and camaraderie among employees, underpins this recognition. The award is based on rigorous analysis and confidential feedback from employees about their experiences at work, encompassing elements such as leadership trustworthiness, fairness, and team camaraderie.

"Receiving the Great Place to Work® certification in multiple countries along with the recognition from Fortune is a significant milestone for Accelalpha. It reflects our unwavering commitment to creating an environment where employees feel valued, respected, and empowered," said Rebecca Erickson, Global Human Resources Director. "We believe that a strong workplace culture is essential for delivering exceptional results for our clients, and this recognition reinforces our dedication to our people."

About Accelalpha:

Accelalpha is a dynamic consulting firm that excels in addressing complex business challenges through a blend of industry insights, specialized domain expertise, and cloud application proficiency. They assist companies in building resilient supply chains, optimizing sales and commerce operations, modernizing procurement processes, and leveraging cloud technology to achieve their goals. As a trusted Oracle partner, Accelalpha collaborates with clients across various industries, delivering customized solutions that drive tangible results efficiently.

About Great Place to Work:

Great Place to Work® is the global leader in evaluating workplace culture, helping organizations create high-trust, high-performance workplaces that drive better business results. Their comprehensive assessments provide insights into employee experiences, focusing on aspects like leadership trust, fairness, and team dynamics. Through their certification programs and Best Workplaces lists, they recognize organizations that cultivate outstanding work environments.

Media Contact:

Julian Troake
julian.troake@accelalpha.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2498026/Accelalpha_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/accelalpha-celebrates-sixth-great-place-to-work-certification-and-five-additional-awards-302250330.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.