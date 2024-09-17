Accelalpha Celebrates Sixth Great Place to Work Certification and Five Additional Awards

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelalpha, a premier consulting firm renowned for solving critical business challenges and driving improved business performance through insight and technology, is proud to announce that it has once again been awarded the prestigious Great Place to Work® certification in the United States for the sixth consecutive year. This year also marks a significant milestone as Accelalpha has earned this esteemed recognition in both the United Kingdom and, for the first time, India. In addition to the Great Place to Work® certifications, Accelalpha has earned Fortune's Best Medium Workplaces, Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services, and Great Place to Work's, Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services in the United Kingdom.

This announcement coincides with Accelalpha's 15th anniversary, underscoring the company's sustained success and growth over the years. Their unwavering commitment to creating an exceptional workplace culture, fostering trust, respect, and camaraderie among employees, underpins this recognition. The award is based on rigorous analysis and confidential feedback from employees about their experiences at work, encompassing elements such as leadership trustworthiness, fairness, and team camaraderie.

"Receiving the Great Place to Work® certification in multiple countries along with the recognition from Fortune is a significant milestone for Accelalpha. It reflects our unwavering commitment to creating an environment where employees feel valued, respected, and empowered," said Rebecca Erickson, Global Human Resources Director. "We believe that a strong workplace culture is essential for delivering exceptional results for our clients, and this recognition reinforces our dedication to our people."

Accelalpha is a dynamic consulting firm that excels in addressing complex business challenges through a blend of industry insights, specialized domain expertise, and cloud application proficiency. They assist companies in building resilient supply chains, optimizing sales and commerce operations, modernizing procurement processes, and leveraging cloud technology to achieve their goals. As a trusted Oracle partner, Accelalpha collaborates with clients across various industries, delivering customized solutions that drive tangible results efficiently.

Great Place to Work® is the global leader in evaluating workplace culture, helping organizations create high-trust, high-performance workplaces that drive better business results. Their comprehensive assessments provide insights into employee experiences, focusing on aspects like leadership trust, fairness, and team dynamics. Through their certification programs and Best Workplaces lists, they recognize organizations that cultivate outstanding work environments.

