Dienstag, 17.09.2024
17.09.2024 15:12 Uhr
Natterbox Launches AI Call Coaching, Harnessing Generative AI to Transform Every Call into a Coaching Opportunity

CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Natterbox, a global leader in cloud contact center solutions, announces the launch of its innovative AI Call Coaching platform. Leveraging Generative AI technology, the platform turns every call into a coaching opportunity by delivering automated call scoring, tailored coaching insights, and performance-enhancing feedback to help customer service and sales teams excel.

Natterbox standard press logo.

Jamie Cooper, Chief Product Officer at Natterbox, shares: "As customer expectations evolve, organizations need tools that help teams deliver great service and drive growth. Our AI Call Coaching platform automates the coaching process, providing personalized insights that enhance performance and boost customer satisfaction. This will be a game-changer for contact centers and sales operations."

Key Features Include:

  • AI Call Summaries: Instantly generate concise summaries of every call, allowing teams to focus on actions, not admin.
  • AI Prompt Studio: Create custom call ratings effortlessly with our industry-leading AI prompt builder.
  • AI Call Ratings: Automatically score every call, ensuring consistent and objective evaluations while eliminating manual bias.
  • AI Translations: Break down language barriers with AI-powered translations, enabling seamless coaching across multilingual teams and global contact centers.

Cooper further explains, "Unlike other solutions, our platform allows organizations to fully customize their rating criteria and tap into the full power of generative AI. Our AI Prompt Studio empowers companies to create custom prompts specifically for their business and utilize the power of uniquely trained LLMs to identify key insights and patterns. This flexibility means that our clients are not just adopting a tool, but a versatile platform that will grow and evolve with their business."

Unlock Hidden Opportunities with AI Call Coaching

The Natterbox AI Call Coaching platform helps organizations uncover hidden coaching opportunities traditional methods often miss. By utilizing AI to evaluate every call, businesses can quickly identify the interactions and agents that need coaching the most. This eliminates guesswork and allows targeted feedback that drives continuous improvement.

For more information or to request a demo, visit Natterbox AI Call Coaching.

About Natterbox
Natterbox is a leading provider of cloud-based contact center solutions, delivering powerful voice, digital, and AI tools for the world's #1 CRM. With over 600 global clients, Natterbox empowers businesses to enhance customer service and sales productivity. Visit natterbox.com for more details.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2505324/Natterbox_LOGO.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/natterbox-launches-ai-call-coaching-harnessing-generative-ai-to-transform-every-call-into-a-coaching-opportunity-302248643.html

