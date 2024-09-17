Cognite's Industrial Data Platform Cognite Data Fusion® to serve as a data modeling accelerator using Generative AI to scale across all assets

Cognite, the Data and AI authority for industry, and Koch Ag Energy Solutions (KAES), a global provider of solutions for the agriculture, energy, and chemical markets, today announced a collaboration focusing on leveraging Cognite Data Fusion® to accelerate their digital transformation journey. This collaboration will result in agile data-driven execution in maintenance strategy, turnaround execution, and general efficiency gains across all plants.

Together, KAES and Cognite will deploy Cognite Data Fusion and co-innovate on custom, Generative AI solutions to accelerate KAES's data journey, creating new ways of work in operations. Cognite Data Fusion will provide one foundation for operational data, which will be contextualized and represented in models for various tailored end-user applications for optimizing maintenance and operations. AI will be leveraged to automate analysis and increase velocity for analysis and decision-making.

"Cognite provides the critical foundation to scale and accelerate our digital transformation maximizing operational efficiency, driving greater reliability, and radically transforming our employee experiences," said Martin Miller, Director of Data Science and Analytics at Koch Ag Energy Solutions.

"Koch Ag Energy Solutions, a visionary company, is committing to enhance operational efficiencies by harnessing the power of Industrial Data and AI, partnering with Cognite. Koch Ag Energy Solutions will use Cognite Data Fusion to serve as a data modeling accelerator using Cognite Atlas AI? and Generative AI technology to create value at scale across all assets," said Girish Rishi, CEO Cognite.

One outcome will include having one place for visualization and analysis of all data, such as time series, maintenance records, assets, and spatial data. This empowers KAES's operations teams to transform their work.

About Koch Ag Energy Solutions (KAES)

Koch Ag Energy Solutions, LLC and its subsidiaries Koch Fertilizer, Koch Agronomic Services, Koch Energy Services, and Koch Methanol are global providers of value-added solutions for the agriculture, energy, and chemical markets. Koch Ag Energy Solutions, LLC is a subsidiary of Koch Industries, Inc. Based in Wichita, Kansas, Koch Industries, Inc. is one of the largest private companies in America. It owns a diverse group of companies involved in refining, chemicals, and biofuels; forest and consumer products; fertilizers; polymers and fibers; process and pollution control systems; electronics, software, and data analytics; minerals; glass; automotive components; commodity trading; and investments.

About Cognite

Cognite makes Generative AI work for industry. Leading energy, manufacturing, and power renewables enterprises choose Cognite to deliver secure, trustworthy, and real-time data to transform their asset-heavy operations to be safer, more sustainable, and more profitable. Cognite provides a user-friendly, secure, and scalable platform that makes it easy for all decision-makers, from the field to remote operations centers, to access and understand complex industrial data, collaborate in real-time, and build a better tomorrow. Visit us at www.cognite.ai and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

