Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2024) - Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (FSE: 7301) ("Flora" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Clifford Starke, Chief Executive Officer, to the Board of Directors of HoshiCap, a subsidiary of Hoshi International ("Hoshi") which has a cannabis-cultivation facility in Portugal.

Flora initially made an equity investment of $2.4 million into Hoshi in 2021, securing a 10% ownership in the company. Hoshi, in turn, controls 51% of the Portuguese entity operating the facility. The project in Portugal currently employs 18 full-time staff. To date, approximately $20 million has been invested into constructing a world-class facility.

Mr. Starke's wealth of experience in global cannabis operations will be a significant asset to as HoshiCap continues to march towards licensure at its advanced stage cannabis cultivation facility project.

Flora's strategic investment in Hoshi represents an important step towards gaining access to a low-cost cultivation project to supply the German medical cannabis market. Portugal has become a leading exporter of cannabis into the European Union.

As a seasoned executive with a track record of building and scaling cannabis companies, Mr. Starke brings invaluable expertise and leadership to HoshiCap. His experience leading Flora Growth positions him to contribute to HoshiCap's mission of becoming a supplier of high-quality cannabis products to the European market.

"I am excited to join HoshiCap's Board of Directors and look forward to working with the team on the successful launch of the cultivation facility in Portugal. The European market is poised for growth, and I believe HoshiCap is well positioned to capitalize on this opportunity. My appointment to the Board will enable Flora to build key relationships in a favorable jurisdiction for cannabis cultivation," said Mr. Starke.

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora Growth Corp.'s mission is to become the leading NASDAQ small-cap international cannabis company. It is a cannabis-focused consumer-packaged goods leader and pharmaceutical distributor serving all 50 states and 28 countries with 20,000+ points of distribution around the world. For more information on Flora, visit www.floragrowth.com.

