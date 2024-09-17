Anzeige
PR Newswire
17.09.2024 15:48 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lee Holmes Returns to INFINOX to Fuel Further Growth and International Expansion

EBENE, Mauritius, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- INFINOX welcomes veteran Lee Holmes back into its senior management team. Having spent more than 15 years in the FX and CFD trading sector, Lee's rejoining comes at a pivotal point as the business keeps on its path of expansion worldwide.

Lee Holmes Returns to INFINOX

Lee started his career with FXCM, where he laid a solid foundation in the financial markets. Later on, he was instrumental in helping VIBHS flourish; he then co-founded the brokerage ForexVox, where his leadership helped it to expand. Lee originally joined INFINOX in 2022 after time with Zenfinex (now Taurex), Hantec, and Exinity. He jumped at the chance to come back after a short hiatus in 2023 and continue where he left off.

"Rejoining INFINOX felt like unresolved business when the opportunity presented itself," Lee said. "The challenge was one that excited me from the outset, and I look forward to continuing INFINOX's growth over the last year… it feels good to be home."

INFINOX has seen significant growth in its key markets through 2024, pushing key metrics to recent new highs. The growth has been fuelled by its strong brand reputation and a continued commitment to relationships with Partners and Prime clients. A sponsorship deal with Alpine F1 has seen the brand elevate in its positioning and establish new relationships with stakeholders across the industry.

About INFINOX

INFINOX is a market-leading global, multi-regulated online brokerage that allows clients to trade a multi-asset class of CFDs. Founded in 2009, it forms strong relationships with partners and provides world-class service to its clients around the world. Its business is built on its core values of Integrity, Ambition, Excellence, and Inspiration.
https://www.infinox.com/fsc/en

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2507411/Lee_Holmes.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lee-holmes-returns-to-infinox-to-fuel-further-growth-and-international-expansion-302250411.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
