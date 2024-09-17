

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Workday, Inc. (WDAY), a solutions provider to manage human and other resources, announced on Tuesday that it has signed a deal to acquire Evisort, a AI-native document intelligence platform, to add AI-powered document intelligence solutions across its finance and HR suite.



The transaction is expected to be closed in the third quarter ending October 31.



Terrance Wampler, Group General Manager, Office of the CFO at Workday, said: 'Evisort will help us deliver on our vision to help customers unlock the value of their most critical data. With AI-powered document intelligence, they'll be able to surface and act on insights more quickly and efficiently, keeping them ahead of today's rapidly changing business landscape.'



With Evisort's AI capabilities, Workday will enable its customers to surface critical insights within this untapped data to make key business decisions and take action faster than ever before.



Evisort's platform leverages AI to surface clear and actionable insights from complex legal and business documents stored in document management systems.



