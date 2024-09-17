Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.09.2024
Während Gold ein neues Allzeithoch erreicht und Zentralbanken Gold horten, könnte diese eine Aktie um 1.000 % steigen
17.09.2024 16:54 Uhr
it.com Domains Continues to Grow, Announcing Innovative Domain Solutions in APAC via Japan's #1 Registrar, GMO

TOKYO, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A provider of innovative domains, it.com Domains, is excited to announce the availability of its domains through GMO Internet Group, a leading domain registrar with the #1 market share in Japan[1]. This cooperation brings the it com domain extension to the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. It marks a significant milestone in expanding domain options for businesses and individuals in this market, which has the highest number of internet users globally and is experiencing rapid growth.[2].

it.com Domains

GMO Internet Group is esteemed as a trusted, historic foundation by IT-users in APAC: they were the very first ICANN-accredited registrar in Asia. In addition, their domain registration service "Onamae.com" commands the #1 market share in Japan's domain industry, with more than 33 million domain registration records[3]. This partnership will grow by leveraging GMO's extensive audience and it.com Domains' unique value propositions to provide valued customers with the benefit of enhanced domain choices.

Tess Diaz, Director of Channel at it.com Domains, commented, "We are honored to have GMO (domain registration service "Onamae.com") as not only a top global domain registrar but also our first major APAC partner. In this important region, we are strengthened and expect much success with GMO as a trusted and valuable business partner!"

Yutaka Kirihara, General Manager of Domain and Hosting Business Division at GMO Internet Group, Inc., says, "We are excited about launching it com as we can offer more options to our customers, especially with the IT-related businesses. We hope to work more closely together moving forward to promote brand awareness and to enhance market position as well."

The introduction of .it com domains offers a wealth of short and easy-to-remember domain names, expanding the choices of short, powerful domain names for growing businesses. avoid settling for leftover domains in well-mined generic top-level domains (gTLDs). Moreover, the it.com domain extension is an excellent choice for businesses aiming to scale globally and establish an international brand. Operating within the .com root, it.com domains ensure initial trust and seamless integration, providing businesses with a reliable and effective online presence. The extension's inherent association with the IT community makes it an ideal choice for tech startups and projects, highlighting their affiliation with the technology sector.

This collaboration aims to grow and strengthen the flourishing domain landscape in the APAC region, providing unparalleled opportunities for businesses of any size or industry to establish an outstanding digital identity.

To learn more visit https://www.onamae.com/campaign/itcom/.

About it.com Domains

The company, it.com Domains LLC, is the official operator for the .it.com domain registry offering domains under the .it.com suffix, e.g. yourname.it.com. It is also planning to become a Registry Services Provider (RSP) in the coming round of new gTLDs planned by ICANN for 2026.

Headquartered in London, it.com Domains is committed to promoting the adoption and trusted use of the *.it.com domain space worldwide.

For more information, please visit https://get.it.com.

For media inquiries
Andrey Insarov
press@it.com
tel +447392000000

[1] https://www.icann.org/resources/pages/registry-reports

[2] https://straitsresearch.com/report/domain-name-registrar-market/asia-pacific

[3] https://www.gmo.jp/news/article/9057/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2507666/it_com_Domains.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/itcom-domains-continues-to-grow-announcing-innovative-domain-solutions-in-apac-via-japans-1-registrar-gmo-302250487.html

