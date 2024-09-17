Organic Chemicals Market Size to Grow USD 286.1 Million by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.5% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Organic Chemicals Market is Segmented by Product (Acids, Alcohols and Ethers, Amines and Amides, Aldehydes and Ketones, Others), By End Use Industry (Pharmaceuticals, Agrochemicals, Personal Care and Cosmetics, Food and Beverages, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032.

The Global Organic Chemicals Market was valued at USD 153.3 Billion in 2022, and is projected to reach USD 286.1 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Organic Chemicals Market:

The growing need for organic chemicals is fueling the market for these products in a number of industries, such as personal care, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals. Organic chemicals are becoming more and more popular as ecologically beneficial substitutes for synthetic chemicals. They are mostly obtained from plant or animal sources. The need for sustainability is driving innovation in bio-based chemicals, as is the regulatory requirement to cut chemical waste and carbon emissions. With their growing industrial activity and higher production capacity, emerging economies in the Asia-Pacific region, such China and India, are driving the market. This trend is further supported by encouraging government programs for green chemistry.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE ORGANIC CHEMICALS MARKET:

The market for organic compounds is expanding mostly due to the influence of the pharmaceutical sector. The synthesis of excipients, which are crucial elements in medication formulation, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) depends heavily on organic molecules. The aging of the world's population and the rising incidence of chronic illnesses are driving up demand for medicines, which in turn is driving up the use of organic compounds. Furthermore, the market is growing because of the ongoing innovation in medication research, especially in the areas of biopharmaceuticals and personalized medicine, which calls for specific organic chemicals. The need for premium organic chemicals is anticipated to grow as pharmaceutical businesses increase their capacity for manufacturing and allocate resources towards research and development, hence playing a major role in the market's expansion.

The market for organic chemicals is mostly driven by ethers and alcohols because of their wide range of applications in different sectors. While ethers are employed as reagents and solvents in industrial and medicinal operations, alcohols like methanol and ethanol are frequently utilized as solvents, intermediates, and in the synthesis of other compounds. The need for biofuels, of which ethanol is a major component, increases alcohol consumption even further. The market is growing in part because of the growing demand for cosmetics and personal care items that contain alcohols and ethers. These chemicals' adaptability and extensive use across several industries guarantee their sustained contribution to the growth of the organic chemicals market.

Since these compounds are needed to make fertilizers, insecticides, and herbicides, the agrochemicals industry plays a major role in driving the market for organic chemicals. The need for agrochemicals is being driven by the growing need for increased agricultural production due to the world's population growth. The main components of efficient agrochemicals that increase crop output and guard against pests and illnesses are organic compounds like hydrocarbons, alcohols, and amines. The development of bio-based agrochemicals and the adoption of sustainable farming methods are also driving the market's expansion. There will always be a high need for organic compounds in agrochemicals as long as the agriculture sector keeps developing.

Green chemistry and environmental restrictions are having a bigger impact on the market for organic compounds. To lessen the environmental effect of chemical manufacture, governments and regulatory agencies throughout the world are implementing stronger environmental requirements. As a result, there is an increasing need for organic compounds that abide by these rules, such as those that are biobased and have reduced toxicity levels. Innovation in the market for organic chemicals is also being driven by the focus on green chemistry, which attempts to create chemical processes and products that are safer and more sustainable. The market is anticipated to develop as a result of an increase in demand for ecologically friendly organic chemicals as businesses adjust to these changes.

The market for organic compounds is being increasingly impacted by environmental laws and the move toward green chemistry. Stricter environmental regulations are being enforced globally by governments and regulatory agencies in an effort to lessen the environmental effect of chemical manufacture. The need for organic compounds that abide by these rules, such as those derived from biofuels and having reduced toxicity levels, has increased as a result. Innovation in the market for organic chemicals is also being driven by the emphasis on green chemistry, which tries to create safer, more sustainable chemical processes and products. Demand for ecologically friendly organic compounds is anticipated to increase as businesses adjust to these developments, fostering market expansion.

ORGANIC CHEMICALS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The size of the Asia-Pacific organic chemicals market is anticipated to increase at the fastest rate of 6.8% throughout the forecast period, accounting for 60.9% of the market share in 2022. The fast growth of China's food and beverage industry has compelled producers of organic chemicals, which are widely utilized in the production of food, drink, and feed, to expand their manufacturing capacity. This might be one of the main factors propelling the market expansion for organic chemicals.

Key Companies:

Shell

AkzoNobel

BASF SE

Cargill Inc

DOW

Hindustan Organic Chemicals Limited

Neogen Chemicals Limited

Royal Dutch Shell plc

TCI America

Vinati Organics Limited

CHEMPLAST SANMAR LIMITED

