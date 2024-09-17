Network Engineering Services Market Size to Grow USD 111.7 Billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 10.1% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Network Engineering Services Market By Service Type (Network Design, Network Deployment, Network Assessment), By Connectivity (Wired, Wireless), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprise), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Education, Media and Entertainment, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031.

The Global Network Engineering Services Market size was valued at USD 43.7 Billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 111.7 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Get Free Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/ALLI-Auto-0K579/Network_Engineering_Services_Market

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Network Engineering Services Market:

With the constant evolution of network infrastructure and the explosion of growth in cloud computing, IoT, and 5G technology, the global market for network engineering services is teeming. Network engineering services are an appealing option to businesses that seek network development, optimization, and management with the promise of performance, security, and scalability. Besides, the demand for robust network solutions has gained impetus because of the shifting paradigms toward digital transformation coupled with burgeoning cyber threats. The major demand-generating sectors for the market include telecom, IT, healthcare, and financial services. North America and Asia-Pacific remain the leaders in adoption due to rapid urbanization and technological advancements.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Auto-0K579/network-engineering-services

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE NETWORK ENGINEERING SERVICES MARKET:

Network deployment remains a key driver in the network engineering services market. With the growing trends of companies expanding and upgrading their infrastructures for communication, there has been a surge in the demand for all-inclusive services on network deployment. Whether it's new 5G networks rolling out, expansion of fiber-optic connectivity, or the installation of new network hardware, organizations call for expert engineering services for effective and reliable deployment. The growing trend in remote work and increased internet usage has spurred the need for robust network infrastructure. This has propelled a surge in demand for services to deploy those networks. Network deployment remains one of the critical driving factors for the increasingly growing network engineering services market, as businesses see the need for seamless connectivity.

The rapid adoption of wireless technologies, including Wi-Fi, cellular networks, and the recent emerging 5G solutions, is an important driver in the growth of the network engineering services market. Wireless networks provide businesses with enhanced mobility, scalability, and flexibility, making them hungry for associated engineering services to design, deploy, and maintain those networks. The growing importance of wireless IoT devices in industries such as healthcare, retail, and manufacturing is growing the need for strong wireless infrastructure and experts' services in network engineering. Increasing adoption of the concept of smart cities and other connected devices boosts the wireless segment in the market of network engineering services.

The IT and telecom sector are the prime driver behind the network engineering services market. As the digital transformation of businesses is happening, there is a growing need to have secure and highly performant network infrastructure that can support cloud computing, data centers, and unified communications. The rolling out of 5G networks comes at a time when the telecom industry is lately enhancing bandwidth while at the same time lowering latency. Network engineering services are important to design, optimize, and manage such networks with a view to handle the growing data traffic and connectivity requirements. The fact that IT and telecom are playing an increasing role in digital innovation is expected to propel the market for network engineering services.

Edge computing is yet another growth-contributing factor for the network engineering services market. As more companies move to edge computing as a way to process data closer to the source, they need increasingly distributed, low-latency networks. Network engineering services are very important for enabling the design and management of such complex networks in order to guarantee the smooth transportation of data between edge devices and central data centers. Increased levels of adoption of edge computing driven by 5G, IoT, and AI applications are further amplifying market growth. Based on this, if industries add edge computing, they will seek a higher level of network engineering services.

The higher the adoption of unified communication, the faster the growth of the network engineering services market. Companies in every industry are adopting UC to help consolidate operations with the aim of promoting collaboration at low costs by integrating voice, video, messaging, and data services into one location. However, UC solution deployments do call for solid and reliable network infrastructures, which should be designed and optimized by network engineering services. Network engineering services are now more important than ever, as organizations keep investing in UC platforms to support remote work and global collaboration.

Security has become a crucial issue for network engineering with the digitization of businesses and industries these days. As the threats, data breaches, and cyber incidents have increased nowadays, secure design and operations in organizational networks in use are also increased to a larger extent. Network engineering services are thus very indispensable to ensuring the safety of the network because of strong measures put in place. Data protection-related regulatory activities are growing in most sectors, but especially in banking, healthcare, and retail. This is further expected to bolster the demand for secure network infrastructures, thereby increasing the overall level of expansion in the network engineering services market.

Buy Now: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Auto-0K579&lic=single-user

NETWORK ENGINEERING SERVICES MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow exponentially in the forecast years due to the rapidly advancing digital capabilities and high competitive market space, which will surge the growth of network engineering services over the next few years in the region. Major market growth is being observed in countries of the Asia-Pacific, such as China, India, and Japan, on account of huge investments in the telecommunication infrastructure and the digital transformation drive. The growth rate in the network engineering services market varies across regions based on factors of technological adoption, infrastructure development, and economic factors. Europe, as a region, is also growing at a good rate due to smart city initiatives and the expansion of high-speed networks.

Key Companies:

Integration International, Inc.

TATA COMMUNICATIONS

Imagit Inc

Cyient

Mphasis

Sincera Consulting LLC

Softnautics

Datavision, Inc.

PCS Technologies Inc.

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

DISCOVER MORE INSIGHTS: EXPLORE SIMILAR REPORTS!

- Network Cables market was valued at USD 1105 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 1403.3 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Network Assessment Service Market

- Optical Network Management System Market

- Power Engineering Technical Services Market

- Network Assessment Service Market

- Data Center Networking Market

- High Performance Computing market is projected to grow from USD 38130 Million in 2024 to USD 70180 Million by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.7% during the forecast period.

- 5G New Infrastructure Services Market

- Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market

DISCOVER OUR VISION: VISIT ABOUT US!

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

YOUR FEEDBACK MATTERS: REACH OUT TO US!

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Blog: https://valuatestrends.blogspot.com/

Pinterest: https://in.pinterest.com/valuatesreports/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@valuatesreports6753

https://www.facebook.com/valuateskorean

https://www.facebook.com/valuatesspanish

https://www.facebook.com/valuatesjapanese

https://valuatesreportspanish.blogspot.com/

https://valuateskorean.blogspot.com/

https://valuatesgerman.blogspot.com/

https://valuatesreportjapanese.blogspot.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/network-engineering-services-market-size-to-grow-usd-111-7-billion-by-2031-at-a-cagr-of-10-1--valuates-reports-302250534.html