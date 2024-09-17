Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.09.2024
Während Gold ein neues Allzeithoch erreicht und Zentralbanken Gold horten, könnte diese eine Aktie um 1.000 % steigen
WKN: A3CN01 | ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 | Ticker-Symbol: LFPB
Frankfurt
17.09.24
17:20 Uhr
11,200 Euro
+0,400
+3,70 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
Dow Jones News
17.09.2024 17:49 Uhr
Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Travis Perkins (TPK) 
Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
17-Sep-2024 / 16:16 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The Company announces that on 16 September 2024 ("Grant Date"), the following awards in respect of ordinary shares of 
11.205105p each in the Company ("Shares") were granted by way of nil cost options under the Travis Perkins Plc 
Restricted Share Plan ("RSP") to the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Peter Redfern ("CEO"), as follows: 
 
Name         Status  Type of RSP Award      Number of options 
Peter Redfern    PDMR   2024 RSP Award       108,373 The number of shares subject to the nil-cost options awarded has been calculated using a share price of GBP8.766 (being the three days average mid-market closing price of the Company's Shares as derived from the London Stock Exchange's Daily Official List on the three dealing days immediately preceding the Grant Date) The options will normally vest after a period of three years and will then be exercisable after the completion of a two year holding period following vesting. If the options vest they will be exercisable until the tenth anniversary of the Grant Date (or such shorter period as determined by the Board). The awards are subject to performance underpins. In the event that dividends are paid in the period between grant and the release date, the number of shares awarded will be increased to reflect the dividends that would have accrued had they been reinvested in shares. The Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMR can be found below. This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. For further information please contact: Kanchan Limaye Company Secretarial Assistant +44 7570 558431 Notification of Dealing Form 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person 
       closely associated 
a)      Name         Peter Redfern 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/Status    PDMR- Chief Executive Officer 
b)      Initial notification/ Initial Notification 
       Amendment 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction 
       platform, auctioneer 
       or auction monitor 
a)      Name          Travis Perkins plc 
b)      LEI           2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of 
       instrument; (ii) 
       each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where 
       transaction have been 
       conducted 
a)      Description of the 
       financial         Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each 
       instrument, 
       type of instrument    ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
       Identification code 
b)      Nature of the transaction In each case, options over ordinary shares of 
                    11.205105 pence each granted under the Company's 
                    Restricted Share Plan at nil cost. 
c)      Price(s) and volume (s) 
                    Price(s)         Volume(s) 
                    -            108,373 
d)      Aggregated information 
                    Aggregate      Aggregate Aggregate 
       -Aggregated volume    Price        Volume  Total 
       -Price          n/a         n/a    n/a 
e)      Date of the transaction  16 September 2024 
f)      Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  347402 
EQS News ID:  1990003 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1990003&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 17, 2024 11:17 ET (15:17 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
