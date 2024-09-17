ADMA Biologics, Inc.: ADMA Biologics Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600 Index

RAMSEY, N.J. and BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMA) ("ADMA"), an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty biologics, today announced it will join the S&P SmallCap 600 index, effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 23, 2024. The S&P SmallCap 600 seeks to measure the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market.



"ADMA's inclusion in the S&P SmallCap 600 index is a significant milestone for our company," Adam Grossman, President and Chief Executive Officer of ADMA. "We expect this inclusion will increase our visibility within the investment community and the liquidity of our shares as we continue to execute on our top-tier growth strategy."

The S&P SmallCap 600 Index is a stock market index established by Standard & Poor's that is designed to measure the performance of the small-cap segment of the market and is composed of 600 constituent companies in the U.S. equities market. The index is designed to track companies that meet specific inclusion criteria to ensure that they are liquid and financially viable. For more information on the S&P SmallCap 600 and S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com.

About ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA)

ADMA Biologics is an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty biologics for the treatment of immunodeficient patients at risk for infection and others at risk for certain infectious diseases. ADMA currently manufactures and markets three United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and the prevention of certain infectious diseases: BIVIGAM® (immune globulin intravenous, human) for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV (immune globulin intravenous, human - slra 10% liquid) for the treatment of PI; and NABI-HB® (hepatitis B immune globulin, human) to provide enhanced immunity against the hepatitis B virus. ADMA manufactures its immune globulin products at its FDA-licensed plasma fractionation and purification facility located in Boca Raton, Florida. Through its ADMA BioCenters subsidiary, ADMA also operates as an FDA-approved source plasma collector in the United States, which provides its blood plasma for the manufacture of its products. ADMA's mission is to manufacture, market and develop specialty biologics and human immune globulins targeted to niche patient populations for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases and management of immune compromised patient populations who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency, or who may be immune compromised for other medical reasons. ADMA holds numerous U.S. and foreign patents related to and encompassing various aspects of its products and product candidates. For more information, please visit www.admabiologics.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, about ADMA Biologics, Inc. ("ADMA," "our" or the "Company"). Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain such words as "confident," "estimate," "project," "intend," "forecast," "target," "anticipate," "plan," "planning," "expect," "believe," "will," "is likely," "will likely," "should," "could," "would," "may," or, in each case, their negative, or words or expressions of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's presence in the investment community and the liquidity of shares of our common stock. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to a number of important factors. Current and prospective security holders are cautioned that there also can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. Except to the extent required by applicable laws or rules, ADMA does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or to announce revisions to any of the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results, and the timing of certain events, to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K, and any amendments thereto.