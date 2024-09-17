Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.09.2024
WKN: A3DBBA | ISIN: NL0015000LU4 | Ticker-Symbol: R3D
Tradegate
17.09.24
16:34 Uhr
9,138 Euro
+0,352
+4,01 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
IVECO GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IVECO GROUP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,0629,19218:20
9,0869,17618:20
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.09.2024 17:58 Uhr
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Iveco Group N.V.: periodic report on the buyback program

Turin, 17thSeptember 2024. Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) announces that, under the ongoing initial tranche of the common share buyback program announced on 21st June 2024, the Company completed on a daily basis, starting from 9th September 2024 to 13th September 2024 the following transactions:

DateNumber of purchased Common SharesAverage net price (euro)Total net consideration (euro)
9 September 2024 150,0008.72971,309,458.66
10 September 2024150,0008.51681,277,527.09
11 September 2024150,0008.60921,291,384.30
12 September 2024150,0008.62521,293,773.01
13 September 2024150,0008.73811,310,710.55
Total750,0008.64386,482,853.61

An overall overview of the purchases carried out under the current share buyback program as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on the Company's corporate website at the following address: https://www.ivecogroup.com/investors/stock_information/share_buyback.

Iveco Group N.V.


Media Contacts:
Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091
Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007
E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Investor Relations:
Federico Donati, Tel: +39 011 0073539
E-mail: investor.relations@ivecogroup.com

Attachment

  • 20240917_PR_Iveco_Group_buyback_program (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/376825d1-8684-444e-9553-b17c920cdbd2)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
