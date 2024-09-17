Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Während Gold ein neues Allzeithoch erreicht und Zentralbanken Gold horten, könnte diese eine Aktie um 1.000 % steigen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 867475 | ISIN: FR0000125486 | Ticker-Symbol: SQU
Tradegate
17.09.24
18:02 Uhr
110,95 Euro
+1,00
+0,91 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VINCI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VINCI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
110,70111,0018:20
110,65110,9518:20
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.09.2024 17:48 Uhr
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in August 2024

Nanterre, 17 September 2024

VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in August 2024

I-Change in VINCI Autoroutes' intercity networks traffic

August YTD at the end of August
(8 months)
% change 2024/2023 % change 2024/2023
VINCI Autoroutes +3.7% -0.5%
Light vehicles +4.5% -0.4%
Heavy vehicles -4.9% -1.3%

In August, traffic levels were impacted by various calendar effects: i/ favourable for light vehicles (one Saturday more than in 2023); ii/ unfavourable for heavy vehicles (one fewer working day this year).

Over July and August as a whole, traffic levels were slightly up compared with 2023 (+0.4%, of which light vehicles +0.2% and heavy vehicles +1.9%), limiting the decline in traffic since the start of the year.

II-Change in VINCI Airports passenger traffic1

August YTD at the end of August
(8 months)
% change 2024/2023 % change 2024/2019 % change 2024/2023 % change 2024/2019
VINCI Airports +6.2% +3.0% +9.1% +2.0%
Portugal (ANA) +3.2% +14% +4.5% +17%
United Kingdom +6.7% +0.0% +8.1% -4.2%
France +2.3% -14% +5.1% -13%
Serbia +0.3% +23% +8.7% +36%
Hungary +21% +9.3% +19% +7.6%
Mexico (OMA) -6.2% +15% -2.8% +12%
United States of America2 +8.7% +1.1% +10% +7.0%
Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +1.6% +24% +8.5% +26%
Costa Rica +14% +52% +24% +58%
Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +11% +5.1% +14% +2.4%
Brazil +0.9% -0.4% +3.2% -2.0%
Japan (Kansai Airports) +14% -7.4% +22% -8.3%
Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) +18% -42% +19% -39%
Cabo Verde +17% +12% +16% +6.3%

1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period.
2 Traffic data (including historical data) excluding Orlando Sanford Airport which has been removed from the VINCI Airports network from 29 February 2024.

Following on from July, VINCI Airports' passenger numbers showed good overall momentum in August, reflecting sustained summer demand. Overall, they were up more than 6% in August compared with last year and up 3% compared with 2019.

III-Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)3

August YTD at the end of August
(8 months)
% change 2024/2023 % change 2024/2019 % change 2024/2023 % change 2024/2019
VINCI Airports +3.9% -3.4% +6.1% -4.1%
Portugal (ANA) +1.4% +8.2% +2.3% +8.0%
United Kingdom +3.5% -4.1% +5.3% -7.3%
France +0.2% -22% +3.8% -23%
Serbia -0.3% +14% +6.1% +21%
Hungary +17% +1.8% +17% +2.0%
Mexico (OMA) -5.8% -11% -2.4% -12%
United States of America4 +14% +6.7% +14% +9.4%
Dominican Republic (Aerodom) -13% -3.4% -5.0% +4.1%
Costa Rica +17% +43% +23% +53%
Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +10% +2.0% +14% -0.5%
Brazil -0.4% -3.9% +0.8% -3.6%
Japan (Kansai Airports) +11% -4.1% +12% -5.0%
Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) +8.9% -45% +12% -41%
Cabo Verde +18% -15% +20% -6.1%

3 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period.
4 Commercial movements data (including historical data) excluding Orlando Sanford Airport which has been removed from the VINCI Airports network from 29 February 2024.

About VINCI
VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction, employing 280,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI's ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88
media.relations@vinci.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.