Late-breaking oral presentation will discuss the potential of ZL-1503 as a novel treatment for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis and other diseases involving the IL-13 and IL-31 pathways

ZL-1503 is part of Zai Lab's internally discovered and developed global pipeline

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688; "Zai Lab") today announced that data from a preclinical study of ZL-1503, the company's internally discovered IL-13/IL-31 bispecific antibody for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), will be presented in a late-breaking oral presentation at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venerology Congress (EADV) 2024 taking place September 25-28 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The results will address the potential of ZL-1503 as a novel treatment for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, as well as other diseases involving the IL-13 and IL-31 pathways.

Medications that inhibit IL-4/IL-13 signaling have markedly improved the therapeutic landscape for AD. However, certain AD symptoms are mediated by IL-31, which is only partially attenuated by IL-4/IL-13 inhibition. As a result, many patients experience slow and modest clinical responses to currently available medications. Zai is evaluating the potential of ZL-1503 to inhibit both IL-13 and IL-31 signaling pathways.

"The potential to simultaneously target both inflammatory and pruritogenic pathways is important as it expands treatment options for individuals with atopic dermatitis and other related conditions," said Rafael G. Amado, M.D., President, Head of Global Research and Development, Zai Lab. "We look forward to sharing preliminary results from our preclinical study of ZL-1503 at EADV 2024."

Details regarding the ZL-1503 oral presentation at EADV 2024 are as follows:

Title:ZL-1503, a Bispecific, Serum Half-life Extended Antibody Targeting Both Inflammatory and Pruritogenic Pathways for Atopic Dermatitis and Other IL-13/IL-31 Related Diseases

Abstract Number: 7744

Presenter: Linda N. Liu, Senior Vice President, Biologics Discovery, Zai Lab

Presentation date and time: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 2:30-2:45 p.m. CEST

Session code and title: D1T01.1: Late breaking news

Session room: Auditorium

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) is an innovative, research-based, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company based in China and the United States. We are focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative products that address medical conditions with significant unmet needs in the areas of oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and infectious disease. Our goal is to leverage our competencies and resources to positively impact human health in China and worldwide.

For additional information about Zai Lab, please visit www.zailaboratory.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/ZaiLab_Global.

