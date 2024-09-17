Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Während Gold ein neues Allzeithoch erreicht und Zentralbanken Gold horten, könnte diese eine Aktie um 1.000 % steigen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.09.2024 23:18 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CAPELLA BANGKOK NAMED NO.1 IN THE WORLD'S 50 BEST HOTELS 2024

  • Capella Bangkok (No.1) in Thailand, awarded The World's Best Hotel 2024
  • The list celebrates hotels from 37 destinations across six continents, plus 15 new entries
  • The Carlo Alberto Best Boutique Hotel Award goes to Passalacqua (No.2), Lake Como
  • Soneva Fushi (No.8), Maldives wins the Lost Explorer Best Beach Hotel Award for a second year running
  • Maroma (No.18), Mexico, wins the Flor de Caña Eco Hotel Award, audited by the Sustainable Restaurant Association
  • Bulgari Tokyo (No.22) wins the Nikka Best New Hotel Award
  • Sonia Cheng, CEO of Rosewood Hotel Group, receives the SevenRooms Icon Award
  • New accolades include Ferrari Trento Most Admired Hotel Group Award, awarded to Aman; Atlantis The Royal (No.9) in Dubai receives the Highest Climber Award; and Raffles London at The OWO (No.13) wins the Lavazza Highest New Entry Award

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The list of The World's 50 Best Hotels 2024 has been announced at a glittering awards ceremony at London's Guildhall.

Capella Bangkok is named No.1 at The World's 50 Best Hotels awards 2024, held in London. (PRNewsfoto/50 Best)

The unveiling highlights outstanding hotel experiences across the world in a list that will shape the aspirations of consumers, travellers and hoteliers globally.

See the full list of The World's 50 Best Hotels 2024 here.

Capella Bangkok takes the top spot, climbing 10 places from No.11 in 2023. Opened in 2020, Capella Bangkok is surrounded by lush gardens and exudes the elegance of a grand dame combined with the intimacy of a boutique hotel. No.2 and the winner of this year's Carlo Alberto Best Boutique Hotel Award is Passalacqua, set in an 18th-century villa beside Italy's Lake Como.

Asia leads the way with 19 ranked hotels in total, including four in Bangkok: Capella Bangkok (No.1), Mandarin Oriental Bangkok (No.12), Four Seasons Bangkokat Chao Phraya River (No.14) and The Siam (No.26), while Japan has three hotels featured including Bulgari Tokyo (No.22), which also wins the Nikka Best New Hotel Award 2024.

Europe boasts 13 winning hotels, with France, the UK and Italy each featuring four properties, including Cheval Blanc Paris (No.4), Claridge's (No.11) in London and Four Seasons Firenze (No.19). North America has nine hotels on the list including Chablé Yucatán (No.16) in Mexico. Oceania and Africa each boast four hotels on the list, including The Calile (No.25) in Brisbane and Mount Nelson (No.28) in Cape Town.

Website:https://www.theworlds50best.com/hotels/
Media Centre:https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2506140/50_Best_Capella_Bangkok.jpg
PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2506830/50_Best_Hotels_2024_PDF.pdf
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2485681/4894931/The_Worlds_50_Best_Hotels_2024_Logo.jpg

The World's 50 Best Hotels 2024 Logo (PRNewsfoto/50 Best)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/capella-bangkok-named-no1-in-the-worlds-50-best-hotels-2024-302250988.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.