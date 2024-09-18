Lansing, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2024) - The Board of Trustees (the "Board") of Collaborative Investment Series Trust (the "Trust") has determined that it is in the best interests of shareholders to liquidate the Mohr Growth ETF (Cboe BZX: MOHR) and Mohr Industry Nav ETF (Cboe BZX: INAV) (each, a "Fund" and, collectively, the "Funds"), series of the Trust, following a recommendation by the Funds' investment adviser, Retireful, LLC.

The Board has determined to liquidate the Funds with the liquidation payments to shareholders for each Fund expected to take place on or about September 27, 2024 ("Liquidation Date"). After September 18, 2024, the Funds will not accept creation orders. The last day of trading in the Funds on the Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc. (the "Exchange") will be September 27, 2024. Shareholders should be aware that while each Fund is preparing to liquidate, it will not be pursuing its stated investment objective or engaging in any business activities except for the purposes of winding up its business and affairs, preserving the value of its assets, paying its liabilities, and distributing its remaining assets to shareholders.

Shareholders may sell their holdings of the Funds on the Exchange until market close on September 27, 2024, and may incur typical transaction fees from their broker-dealer. The Funds' shares will no longer trade on the Exchange after market close on September 27, 2024, and the shares will be subsequently delisted. Shareholders who do not sell their shares of the Funds before market close on September 27, 2024, will receive cash equal to the amount of the net asset value of their shares, which will include any capital gains and dividends, in the cash portion of their brokerage accounts, on or about the Liquidation Date.

Shareholders generally will recognize a capital gain or loss equal to the amount received for their shares over their adjusted basis in such shares. You may wish to consult your tax advisor about your particular situation.

