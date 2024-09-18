

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Salesforce (CRM) and NVIDIA (NVDA) have announced a collaboration to advance AI capabilities in the enterprise, focusing on autonomous agents and interactive avatars. This partnership will integrate NVIDIA's AI platform-featuring accelerated computing and AI software-with Salesforce's Platform and Agentforce. Together, they aim to deliver enhanced predictive and generative AI workflows. As a result, Agentforce agents will provide valuable insights and boost productivity across sales, service, marketing, and IT teams that depend on Salesforce CRM for their customer data.



Salesforce expects billions of its Agentforce Agents to be deployed in the years to come, creating new customer and employee experiences on the Salesforce Platform.



In addition to advancing AI capabilities, the collaboration will boost processing speed in Salesforce Data Cloud, which integrates and harmonizes both structured and unstructured customer data in real time. Data Cloud offers a 'Zero Copy' feature, allowing Salesforce customers to swiftly and seamlessly access their enterprise data. This data can then be retrieved by Agentforce for analysis and actionable insights.



Salesforce and NVIDIA are teaming up to shape the future of AI agent avatars through NVIDIA ACE, a suite of digital human technologies and NIM microservices, alongside Salesforce's Agentforce. These AI-powered avatars will offer more engaging and human-like interactions, utilizing multi-modal AI models for speech recognition, text-to-speech conversion, and contextual visual responses.



Additionally, companies will have access to advanced digital human features from NVIDIA through ready-to-use Agentforce agent experiences and NVIDIA NIM Agent Blueprints, which will streamline the process of building and deploying agents efficiently.



