PR Newswire
18.09.2024 04:06 Uhr
GWM HYDROGEN-FTXT Debuts at IAA TRANSPORTATION 2024

HANNOVER, Germany, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- September 16th saw the grand opening of the 2024 Hanover International Commercial Vehicle Exhibition (IAA TRANSPORTATION 2024), where GWM HYDROGEN-FTXT showcased a range of independently developed fuel cell component products and comprehensive solutions for various scenarios.

Targeting medium and long-haul, as well as heavy-duty transportation scenarios for commercial vehicles, GWM HYDROGEN-FTXT highlighted a 255kW high-power hydrogen fuel cell system for commercial vehicles, a 300+kW expanded graphite plate stack, a second-generation high-performance MEA, an 80KG large capacity on-board liquid hydrogen storage system, and a comprehensive solution for long-haul hydrogen transportation, which has attracted significant attention from several internationally renowned commercial vehicle manufacturers.

GWM HYDROGEN-FTXT provides a comprehensive solution for medium distance and heavy-duty transportation scenarios ranging from 300km to 500km, including a 120kW power fuel cell system and high-pressure IV type hydrogen storage tanks at 35MPa/70MPa; For long-distance and heavy load transportation scenarios ranging from 500km to 1000km, as well as over 1000km, GWM HYDROGEN-FTXT provides a comprehensive solution of "255kW high-power fuel cell system with a large capacity ultra-low temperature liquid hydrogen storage system", providing clients in the global commercial vehicle market with an efficient and reliable green power choice.

Currently, GWM HYDROGEN-FTXT has established a global presence with "four countries and five locations" R&D centers, creating an international hydrogen energy industry chain and a stable supply chain. By actively researching and developing key hydrogen technologies such as fuel cells, high-pressure gaseous hydrogen/ultra-low temperature liquid hydrogen storage, GWM HYDROGEN-FTXT independently develops and manufactures hydrogen energy and fuel cell products, high-end equipment, and has promoted large-scale hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles in over ten cities in China. The company has also actively participated in the infrastructure construction of hydrogen refueling stations and hydrogen energy highways, accumulating extensive experience and scientific data in the operation of hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles. This has demonstrated the feasibility and economic viability of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, providing a "benchmark" experience for further promoting the large-scale and commercial application of hydrogen energy in transportation and other fields.

GWM HYDROGEN-FTXT is now well-equipped to provide matching supply solutions for global industry clients, capable of rapidly responding to global market demands and offering high-quality, efficient hydrogen energy solutions. The company is accelerating its international market expansion, committed to promoting China's hydrogen energy technology to the world.

Follow the website of FTXT for more information: http://en.ftxt-e.com/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gwm-hydrogen-ftxt-debuts-at-iaa-transportation-2024-302251164.html


