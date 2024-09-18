Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.09.2024

PR Newswire
18.09.2024 04:06 Uhr
Xinhua Silk Road: Foreign media team lauds "green miracle" created by Shendong Coal in NW. China

BEIJING, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A team of representatives from multiple well-known overseas media outlets visited Shendong Coal Group under CHN Energy Investment Group in northwest China on September 14.

During the visit, the foreign media representatives applauded Shendong Coal's practice and innovation in smart and green development, praising the company as "a pacesetter in smart green development" in the global coal industry.

Shendong Coal now has 13 modern, safe, and efficient mines. It has established China's first coalmine with a single capacity of 200 million tons and formed coalmine clusters at a scale of ten million tons.


Gao Huiwu, an senior executive of Shendong Coal, gave an introduction of the company's "0587" intelligent coal mine development goals and its achievements in unmanned operation. The application of intelligent mines has not only improved production efficiency, but also helped to ensure safety.

Isaura Diez Millan, a journalist from Latin American News Agency said that this company has totally changed her previous perception of Chinese coalmines as dangerous places.

Real-time production data of coalmines is displayed on the electronic screen of the intelligent control center of Daliuta Coalmine, while two high-tech space capsule seats have particularly drawn visitors' attention. The level of intelligence in Shendong Coal is impressive, said Jose Luis Barcelo Mezquita, president of Financial World, a Spanish financial media group.

The Halagou coal mining subsidence area in Daliuta town used to a desert area, but has now been transformed by Shendong Coal into an ecological demonstration areas through comprehensive restoration, and established a development mode featuring sea buckthorn economic forests planting and industrial production. The staff from Shendong coal briefed foreign media representatives on the company's ecological management model.

"This model strikes a balance between economic gains and ecological benefits, making it a role model for companies from across the world," commented Naveed Hussain, editor-in-chief of Express Tribune in Pakistan.

Romania also boasts abundant coal reserves, yet it is undergoing an energy transition, too. The smart and green development practices of Shendong Coal serve as a reference for the transformation and upgrading of the global coal industry, said Stefan Radeanu, editorial director of Curierul National in Romania.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/342156.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2508308/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-foreign-media-team-lauds-green-miracle-created-by-shendong-coal-in-nw-china-302251174.html

