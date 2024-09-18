Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Während Gold ein neues Allzeithoch erreicht und Zentralbanken Gold horten, könnte diese eine Aktie um 1.000 % steigen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
18.09.2024 07:06 Uhr
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New Global Banking-as-a-Service Report by Brankas Gives Consumers A Glimpse Into The Future of Financial Services

The whitepaper explores how Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) is revolutionizing traditional banking models, enabling customers and businesses to experience financial services in a decentralized way, known today as embedded finance.

DUBAI, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brankas today launched a whitepaper titled Banking-as-a-Service: Rearchitecting Financial Services Landscape. The whitepaper details the many ways Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) is changing traditional banking models around the world, enabling customers and businesses to experience financial services in a decentralized way, known today as embedded finance.

The whitepaper explores how Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) is revolutionizing traditional banking models, enabling customers and businesses to experience financial services in a decentralized way, known today as embedded finance.

Key BaaS trends highlighted include:

  • Rapid Expansion of BaaS-Powered Products: Beyond payments, BaaS is enabling innovative products like high-yield deposit accounts, BNPL, merchant cash advance, expense cards, merchant financing for eCommerce and restaurant merchants, and digital wallets.
  • BaaS as the Foundation for Embedded Finance: BaaS is empowering fintechs and embedded finance companies across various sectors, from lending and insurtech to telco and travel.
  • Diversification of Revenue Streams: BaaS provides banks with new revenue streams through API fees, service charges, and co-branded product offerings with FinTech partners and non-traditional players.
  • Better banking for SMBs: BaaS significantly benefits small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) by integrating financial services directly into the business and operational platforms they use to run their enterprises. Banks can then more effectively serve SMBs.

Exploring the varying BaaS maturity of regions including North America, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, Brankas points out the tech enablers and regulated banks in each region. In the Middle East, for instance, regulators like the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA), the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), and Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BRSA) in Turkey are taking proactive steps to foster a robust BaaS ecosystem. Initiatives include granting permits to BNPL providers and mandating licenses for BNPL services, reflecting a commitment to supporting responsible innovation and consumer protection.

A notable example of BaaS in action is the partnership between Amazon and ICICI Bank in India. The co-branded credit cards offered through this partnership features no cashback cap on transactions, a fully digital video verification (KYC) process, and delivery of the physical card within 5-7 days. Altogether, these contributed to the card's immense popularity, attracting over 1 million customers within 20 months of launch.

From retailers like Samsung offering credit cards and ride-sharing apps facilitating microloans for drivers to Shopify providing money management services for its merchants, embedded finance represents the visible portion of financial services as experienced by customers through non-banking platforms. It allows users to discover, evaluate, and consume financial services seamlessly integrated into their everyday digital experiences.

To download a copy of the whitepaper, please visit the download page here.

About Brankas

Brankas is a leading global open finance technology provider. We provide API-based solutions, data and payments solutions for financial service providers (like banks, lenders and e-wallets) and online businesses. Brankas partners with banks to build and manage their open finance compliance solution, producing APIs for real-time payments, identity and data, new account opening, remittances, and more. With Brankas' secure open banking technology, online businesses, fintech companies and digital banks can use Brankas APIs to create new digital experiences for their users.

Media contact:

Yiyang Teo
yiyang.teo@brank.as
+65-96619686


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2507343/New_Global__Banking_as_a_Service_Report_by_Brankas__Gives_Consumers__A_Glimpse_Into_The_Future_of_Fi.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1688182/Brankas_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-global-banking-as-a-service-report-by-brankas-gives-consumers-a-glimpse-into-the-future-of-financial-services-302251238.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.