Fortune Media (USA) Corporation: Fortune Unveils Inaugural Global Fortune LGBTQ+ Leaders List

25 top executives ranked by revenue and from companies with at least $100 million in revenue

Apple CEO Tim Cook is No. 1

List spans tech, fashion, entertainment, beauty, consumer goods, food, consulting, and industrials

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Fortune is proud to announce the inaugural Fortune LGBTQ+ Leaders list, a groundbreaking ranking of the world's top CEOs, chairs, and co-founders who openly identify as LGBTQ+ and based on their companies' revenue.

In this inaugural list, Fortune ranks these leaders by the revenue of the companies they lead; the list's array of public and private companies report at least $100 million in revenue. This definitive ranking underscores the significant contributions of LGBTQ+ leaders in driving business success globally. The list was curated and validated by Fortune's Lists Director, Europe, Grethe Schepers and co-authored by Fortune's Executive Editor, Europe, Alex Wood Morton.

Many CEOs, despite being publicly out, prefer not to attach their personal lives to their businesses due to potential repercussions in their home countries. In many fast-growing economies and heavyweights like Russia and China, being openly out at work or in business can be life-threatening.

Key highlights:

The Fortune LGBTQ+ Leaders list is more diverse than overall leadership ranks at the biggest companies in the U.S. and globally, with 20% women, as well as diverse by race and region

List includes 2 openly trans leaders

Fortune list aims to spotlight LBGTQ+ leaders, with an eye toward raising visibility

The top 10 Fortune LGBTQ+ Leaders of 2024:

1. Tim Cook, CEO, Apple (U.S.)

2. Jim Fitterling, CEO and Chairman, Dow (U.S.)

3=. George Cheeks, Co-CEO, Paramount Global (U.S.)

3=. Chris McCarthy, Co-CEO, Paramount Global (U.S.)

5. Sander van 't Noordende, CEO and Chairman, Randstad (The Netherlands)

6. Beth Ford, CEO, Land O'Lakes (U.S.)

7. António Simões, CEO, Legal & General (U.K.)

8. Stein Erik Hagen, Chairman, Orkla (Norway)

9. Sue Nabi, CEO, Coty (U.S.)

10. Giorgio Armani, Founder and CEO (Italy)

Dame Julia Hoggett (No. 21), the first openly gay CEO of the London Stock Exchange and cover subject of the latest issue of Fortune magazine's Europe Edition, said: "If you have the privilege of being a senior leader, then you must use that privilege to speak up for those who are less able, or feel they are less able, to do so. I have learnt that the braver I am, the braver I get, and that by speaking out I can help others to realize that there is a greater world of opportunity out there for them too."

Alex Wood Morton said, "Representation matters. Today's businesses should reflect who we are and our shared values. The inaugural Fortune LGBTQ+ Leaders list is a marker of how far we've come and how much work still needs to be done. All the companies who made the cut this year have reported at least $100 million in revenue-underlining how this is the definitive ranking of LGBTQ+ business leaders."

Grethe Schepers said: "Fortune lists have often shined a light on the companies that shape our world and the people who run them. The new Fortune LGBTQ+ Leaders list continues this legacy of informing and inspiring readers, celebrating strong leadership marked by authenticity and courage."

About Fortune:

Fortune is a global multi-platform media company built on a legacy of trusted, award-winning reporting and information for those who want to make business better. Independently owned, Fortune tells the stories of the world's biggest companies and their leaders as well as a new generation of innovators who are moving business forward. Digitally and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks, and holds companies accountable, in regions around the world. Its iconic rankings include Fortune 500, Fortune Global 500, Most Powerful Women, and World's Most Admired Companies. Fortune builds world-class communities by convening industry thought leaders for exclusive summits and conferences, including the Fortune Global Forum and Brainstorm Tech. For more information, visit fortune.com.

Media Contacts:

Patrick Reilly

Fortune

Patrick.Reilly@fortune.com

Chelsea Hudson

Fortune

Chelsea.Hudson@fortune.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2167808/Fortune_Media_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fortune-unveils-inaugural-global-fortune-lgbtq-leaders-list-302251146.html