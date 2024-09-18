IRLAB Therapeutics: IRLAB Granted Additional Patent for its Drug Candidate Pirepemat Expanding the Patent Protection in the US

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2024 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A) (FRA:6IRA) Gothenburg, Sweden, September 18, 2024 - IRLAB Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: IRLAB A), a company discovering and developing novel treatments for Parkinson's disease, today announced that a new patent has been granted in the US covering a salt of the drug candidate pirepemat. The patent covers the active pharmaceutical ingredient used in the ongoing clinical development of pirepemat.

"The patent granted today is an important addition to IRLAB's already strong patent portfolio for pirepemat. The patent portfolio allows for a potential market exclusivity reaching into the early 2040s in most of the key geographies. The granting of this new patent brings a substantial increase in commercial value of the pirepemat program, " said Kristina Torfgård, CEO of IRLAB.

Pirepemat has the potential to become the first treatment in a new class of drugs designed to reduce falls, and thus fall injuries, in people living with Parkinson's disease. The latest patent, covering the salt of the drug used in the ongoing clinical development, has previously been granted in Europe, Japan and China, predicted to expire in 2038. With the awarded patent term adjustment (PTA) and potential grant of patent term extension (PTE), exclusivity in the US will reach into the early 2040s. Pirepemat has previously been granted composition of matter patents, providing pirepemat exclusivity in all the major markets such as China, Europe, Japan, and the US. Furthermore, a patent directed to the process for the preparation of pirepemat has recently been granted in the US.

For more information

Kristina Torfgård, CEO

Phone: +46 730 60 70 99

E-mail: kristina.torfgard@irlab.se

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops a portfolio of transformative treatments for all stages of Parkinson's disease. The company originates from Nobel Laureate Prof Arvid Carlsson's research group and the discovery of a link between brain neurotransmitter disorders and brain diseases. Mesdopetam (IRL790), under development for treating levodopa-induced dyskinesias, has completed Phase IIb and is in preparation for Phase III. Pirepemat (IRL752), currently in Phase IIb, is being evaluated for its effect on balance and fall frequency in Parkinson's disease. IRL757, a compound being developed for the treatment of apathy in neurodegenerative disorders, is in Phase I. In addition, the company is developing two preclinical programs, IRL942 and IRL1117, towards Phase I studies. IRLAB's pipeline has been generated by the company's proprietary systems biology-based research platform Integrative Screening Process (ISP). Headquartered in Sweden, IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IRLAB A). For more information, please visit www.irlab.se .

About pirepemat (IRL752)

Drug candidate pirepemat (IRL752) has the potential to be the first treatment in a new class of drugs designed to improve balance and reduce falls and fall injuries in people living with Parkinson's disease. Pirepemat is designed to strengthen nerve cell signaling in the prefrontal cortex via antagonism at 5HT7 and alpha-2 receptors leading to increased dopamine and noradrenaline levels. 45 percent of all people living with Parkinson's fall recurrently, which approximates 2.6 million people suffering from a significantly reduced quality of life also due to fear of falling. There are no available treatments at present, despite the great medical need. Pirepemat is currently in a Phase IIb study to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of different doses of pirepemat in people living with Parkinson's disease to identify the optimal dose for Phase III. The study is active at 38 study sites across France, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, Spain, and Sweden.

