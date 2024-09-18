

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar retreated from recent highs against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar fell to 95.33 against the yen, from a recent high of 96.02.



Against the U.S. dollar and the euro, the aussie slipped to 0.6750 and 1.6477 from a recent more than a 2-week high of 0.6774 and a 2-week high of 1.6429, respectively.



Against the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie edged down to 0.9175 and 1.0894 from recent highs of 0.9202 and 1.0920, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 92.00 against the yen, 0.65 against the greenback, 1.67 against the euro, 0.90 against the loonie and 1.07 against the kiwi.



