Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Während Gold ein neues Allzeithoch erreicht und Zentralbanken Gold horten, könnte diese eine Aktie um 1.000 % steigen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J87E | ISIN: US4660902069 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
JA SOLAR HOLDINGS CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
18.09.2024 07:48 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.: JA Solar Yangzhou Manufacturing Base Recognized as Zero Carbon Factory by TÜV SÜD

BEIJING, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 28th, the JA Solar Yangzhou Manufacturing Base (Jingshan Park) was awarded the Zero Carbon Factory Verification Certificate (Type I, Star 4) by TÜV SÜD based on the China Energy Conservation Association standard T/CECA-G 0171-2022, becoming the first zero carbon factory in Yangzhou, Jiangsu Province.

The certification by TÜV SÜD, a globally recognized testing and certification organization, underscores the rigor and credibility of JA Solar's environmental initiatives.

In the evaluation, JA Solar Yangzhou Manufacturing Base achieved high results in the factors of basic compliance requirements, basic management requirements, infrastructure, energy and carbon emission intelligent information management systems, energy and resource use, products, greenhouse gas emission reduction implementation, and carbon offset implementation.

In response to climate change and the pursuit of sustainable development, JA Solar has adopted a comprehensive management approach across four key dimensions: governance, strategy, risk management, and metrics and targets. By 2030, JA Solar aims to deliver fully green products across their entire life cycle. The company is committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 42% from 2023 levels by 2030 and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 at the latest.

"Achieving the Zero Carbon Factory Verification is a significant milestone in our journey towards sustainability," said Aiqing Yang, Executive President at JA Solar. "This recognition underscores our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint and pioneering green innovation. As we continue to scale new heights, we remain steadfast in our mission to contribute to a carbon-neutral future through our green products and sustainable practices."

Follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to know more about JA Solar.

About JA Solar

JA Solar is a manufacturer of high-performance photovoltaic products. With multiple manufacturing bases and 13 sales subsidiaries around the world, the company's business covers silicon wafers, cells, modules and PV power stations. JA Solar products are available in 165 countries and regions. With its advantages of continuous technological innovation, sound financial performance, and well-established global sales and service networks, JA Solar has been well received and highly recognized by customers from home and abroad. The company has been listed on Fortune China 500 and Global Top 500 New Energy Enterprises for several consecutive years.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ja-solar-yangzhou-manufacturing-base-recognized-as-zero-carbon-factory-by-tuv-sud-302251412.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.