18.09.2024 08:06 Uhr
Emerging Travel Group Strengthens Corporate Travel with Key Appointment

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerging Travel Group, a global travel company operating the brands RateHawk, ZenHotels, and Roundtrip, has announced a strategic senior-level appointment to bolster its corporate travel segment. Sergiu Les joins the company as the Head of Corporate Department.

ETG logo

In his new role, Sergiu will be responsible for the company's corporate product strategy and development, leading a team of over 50 professionals. Based in Strasbourg, France, Sergiu will oversee the go-to-market strategy of Emerging Travel Group's corporate brand Roundtrip, a travel booking platform for small and medium businesses, ensuring that the organization continues to meet and exceed its sales targets and customer satisfaction goals while strengthening its market position.

Sergiu joins Emerging Travel Group with more than 20 years of experience in travel management and technology across the EMEA Region. Most recently, Sergiu held the role of Global Sales Director at CWT where he oversaw customer acquisition for major enterprise accounts. Over the last 10 years, he has held several other roles related to travel management and technology at Navan (formerly TripActions) and American Express Global Business Travel.

Felix Shpilman, CEO of Emerging Travel Group, commented: "Sergiu's arrival comes at a pivotal time, just ahead of the business season. With his extensive expertise and deep industry knowledge, we are well-positioned to scale the growth of our corporate travel solutions."

Commenting on his new role, Sergiu Les said: "I am thrilled to join the Emerging Travel Group and contribute to the company's growth journey. The opportunity to lead commercial teams across the globe during this time aligns perfectly with my passion for sales and genuine enthusiasm for engaging with customers, building on high-performing sales teams in the Travel Management ecosystem. I look forward to working with this talented team to build on the company's success and drive further expansion in new markets."

Emerging Travel Group's corporate travel management platform, Roundtrip, launched in the summer of 2022, has quickly gained traction. Over 4,500 partners use the platform to plan business trips and book travel services through a single system. The platform offers a comprehensive accommodation inventory of over 2.6 million options, including 100,000 directly contracted accommodations, along with flights from over 400 airlines, transfers in 150 countries, car rental services, FIT bookings, group reservations, and other travel-related services.

In 2023, Emerging Travel Group achieved a gross transaction value of $2.6 billion.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2507845/ETG_logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/emerging-travel-group-strengthens-corporate-travel-with-key-appointment-302250927.html

