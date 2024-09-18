Anzeige
18.09.2024 08:06 Uhr
Fintech company Market Pay is launching a new generalised point-of-sale purchase solution

The solution combines terminal (POS) payments and smartphone (SoftPOS) payments in a single app

PARIS, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- French fintech company Market Pay, a pan-European payment platform, is launching a new point of sale software payment solution.

Market Pay Logo

The solution stands out by its ability to offer a single app available both for terminal and smartphone payments. It therefore can be used for all point of sale purchases.

A single app for multiple payment experiences

With this new offer, points of sale can easily and effectively deploy several shopping experiences. The app developed by Market Pay makes it possible to accept payments on payment terminals or iOS or Android smartphones/tablets.

In addition combining POS and SoftPOS, merchants also have a unified interface and a single payment management access with the same functionalities, the same available payment methods and the same reconciliation and transaction analysis reports.

"Where switching between two applications and therefore two different interfaces, configurations and integrations is required, we offer a unified app. It's obviously a big payment management advantage, but above all it's an opportunity for merchants to offer a variety of experiences," explains Aude Vicaire, Market Pay Tech's managing director.

During peak sales periods, busy periods or pop-up sales, merchants can combine checkout payments and mobile payments throughout the sales area. And all with the same features (payment by bank card, wallet or gift card, for example), the same security and the same administration interface.

Connected to the unified Market Pay management interface, merchants can view all their transactions and analyse, control and optimise the payment infrastructure.

About Market Pay

Market Pay is a pan-European payment platform offering omnichannel digital solutions. It is the only European payment industry fintech player to manage the entire value chain drawing on its experience in the retail sector. Market Pay provides end-to-end digital solutions to large retailers and small merchants alike by deploying innovating and simplified payment solutions. Its vision: to eliminate payment sector complexity and unleash its entire commercial proposal by bringing cutting-edge innovation to merchants and being the single point of contact for every payment. Founded in 2016, Market Pay currently employs over 300 people in 7 countries (France, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Lithuania, Denmark and Poland) and manages 2.5 billion transactions a year on 175,000 terminals and over 5 million managed cards.

Market Pay press contact - Agence Raoul
Alexandre Costes - alexandre@agenceraoul.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2507861/Market_Pay_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fintech-company-market-pay-is-launching-a-new-generalised-point-of-sale-purchase-solution-302250756.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
