Mittwoch, 18.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Der Bullenmarkt, über den kaum jemand spricht
WKN: 869843 | ISIN: US0116591092 | Ticker-Symbol: ALK
Frankfurt
18.09.24
08:07 Uhr
36,670 Euro
-0,330
-0,89 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
DJ Transportation
S&P SmallCap 600
PR Newswire
17.09.2024 20:08 Uhr
Alaska Airlines clears last regulatory hurdle to finalize combination with Hawaiian Airlines

Summary:

- The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) today issued an order under its authority to grant an exemption relating to the transfer of international route authorities in the combination of Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines.

- The two companies expect to close their merger transaction in the coming days.


The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) today issued an order under its authority to grant an exemption relating to the transfer of international route authorities in the combination of Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines. The two companies expect to close their merger transaction in the coming days.

In connection with the DOT's issuance of the order, the two airlines and the DOT agreed to certain commitments. These commitments align with the plans Alaska announced at the time it signed the transaction and are consistent with its longstanding commitment to exceptional customer service, serving air service dependent communities, and an industry-leading loyalty program. These commitments do not impact the synergies of the deal, which will enhance competition and expand choice for consumers.

"We look forward to formally welcoming Hawaiian Airlines' guests and employees into Alaska Air Group. We sincerely appreciate the exceptional care and service that employees of both companies have continued to show for one another and our guests throughout this process, and the support of both airlines' labor unions, as we proceed to realize the vision for this combination and build a stronger future together."

- Ben Minicucci
CEO of Alaska Air Group

More information about the combined organization will be shared in the coming days.
