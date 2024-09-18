Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.09.2024
Der Bullenmarkt, über den kaum jemand spricht
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.09.2024 08:10 Uhr
TPAY MOBILE: tpay Unveils a Bold New Brand Identity, Leading the Future of Mobile Payments Across META

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- tpay, the leading payment gateway across the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (META), is thrilled to announce a significant rebranding initiative; a change that reflects the incredible growth we've experienced since our journey began in 2014. With a decade of experience and a presence in over 30 countries across three continents, tpay is redefining its brand to cement its position as the payment connector, driven by a vision of unifying the META region through unmatched network reach, strategic merchant alliances, and transaction excellence.

This re-branding is not merely a visual update; it signifies a strategic repositioning of tpay as a leading force in mobile payments across the META region. It embodies our commitment to simplifying digital transactions and fostering economic growth through innovative, secure, and compliant payment solutions. Central to this transformation is our focus on seamless transaction processing, ensuring efficient and timely payments for all transactions. The new brand identity highlights our dedication to transparency with clear revenue-sharing models and comprehensive reporting tools, empowering partners to grow their businesses with confidence.

While innovation and security remain pivotal, tpay also emphasizes that no transaction, merchant, or market is too small for us to serve. With our focus on micro-payment transactions, we process more payments than any bank in the region, cover more markets than any mobile operator, and reach a greater population than banks, proving that smaller is now bigger.

Read the full release and see what Scott Weeman, Director of Partnerships at Shahid VIP, and Feras Hallal, Manager of VAS Marketing at STC Kuwait, shared about their partnership with tpay. Click here https://tpaymobile.com/tpay-unveils-a-bold-new-brand-identity-leading-the-future-of-mobile-payments-across-meta/

As tpay begins this exciting new chapter, our new brand highlights our role as a 'payment connector,' focused on processing millions of micro-payments across the META region and bringing the unconnected into digital life. By upholding rigorous security and compliance standards, tpay reinforces its role in safeguarding the telecom industry and protecting consumers. This rebrand marks a strengthened market presence, poised for continued growth and success.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d4c5846-fa9f-4b4e-a6eb-2de1a137cef6


