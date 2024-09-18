Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Der Bullenmarkt, über den kaum jemand spricht
WKN: A3EWDB | ISIN: FI4000552500 | Ticker-Symbol: SMP0
Tradegate
18.09.24
08:00 Uhr
41,600 Euro
-0,650
-1,54 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.09.2024 08:10 Uhr
Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Thorsrud)

SAMPO PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 18 September 2024 at 9:00 am

Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Thorsrud)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Morten Thorsrud
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 77500/4/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-09-16
Venue: NASDAQ COPENHAGEN A/S (XCSE)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000552500
Nature of transaction: EXERCISE OF EQUITY SWAP

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 625 Unit price: 41.5 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 625 Volume weighted average price: 41.5 EUR

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
FIN-FSA
The principal media
www.sampo.com (https://www.sampo.com)


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.