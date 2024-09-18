Anzeige
WKN: 578886 | ISIN: US97651M1099 | Ticker-Symbol: WIOA
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.09.2024 08:10 Uhr
Poppulo to Enhance Employee Experience Through Communication for Wipro Limited

DENVER and CORK, Ireland, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poppulo, a leading communications experience software company, today announced it has been selected by Wipro Limited, a leading technology services and consulting company, to deliver communications solutions to its global workforce.

Wipro was looking to provide its employees with personalized and consumer-grade experiences across many of its people processes, such as employee listening, business travel, and reimbursement management. Through the Poppulo Harmony platform, Wipro will be able to leverage data and insights to deliver personalized messages and relevant content to its employees based on their needs and interests.

Reflecting on the partnership with Poppulo, Wipro's Chief Employee Experience Officer, Ateet Jayaswal, asserted that the ability to communicate effectively with its entire global workforce is critical for the employee experience Wipro wants to deliver.?

"In our 75 years of business, our achievements stem from our team's dedication and passion," said Jayaswal. "Our future success relies on our people, and we understand that delivering a great employee experience hinges on our?ability to?effectively?communicate and provide timely information that enhances the overall employee engagement and experience."

Poppulo enables Wipro to create all-company communications quickly and efficiently for?its global workforce-underpinned by robust enterprise governance structures-while also empowering the comms team to target specific information?for different employee groupings, business units, and locations, with content?that is relevant for them. Additionally, Poppulo's advanced analytics provide insights into what content resonates with which employee audience, allowing communication teams to make any adjustments necessary to achieve business outcomes.?

"We are thrilled to partner with Wipro in their mission to enhance employee communication and engagement," said Ruth Fornell, CEO of Poppulo. "Our platform is designed to ensure that every employee, no matter where they are in the world, feels connected and informed. We look forward to supporting Wipro in creating a more cohesive and engaged global workforce."

About Poppulo:
The Poppulo platform helps enterprise organizations achieve more by effortlessly connecting their employees, customers, and workplaces through omnichannel employee communications, digital signage, and workplace management. Poppulo's 4,500+ customer base is representative of the world's most successful companies, including more than 40 of the Fortune 100. For more information, visit www.poppulo.com (https://www.poppulo.com/). Follow Poppulo on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/poppulo) and on Twitter (https://twitter.com/PoppuloSays).


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
