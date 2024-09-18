Medvarsity Announces the AI Revolution in Healthcare Summit: The Largest AI in Healthcare Gathering in the GCC

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest healthcare ed-tech company in Asia, Medvarsity, is hosting the AI Revolution in Healthcare Summit (AIRH) on February 15-16, 2024, at Expo City, Dubai. This will be the largest two-day AI summit in healthcare in the GCC region, which will be offering a platform to share the future of healthcare through artificial intelligence.

The AI Revolution in Healthcare Summit will bring together global thought leaders from the GCC and beyond, including Dr. Jonathan B. Perlin, President and CEO of The Joint Commission Enterprise; Ms. Kimberley Pierce, CEO of King's College Hospital London-Dubai; Dr. Mohaymen Abdelghany, CEO of Fakeeh University Hospital; Mr. Tom Navasero, Chairman of the Genomics Institute of Asia; Dr. Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals; Mr. Antonio Spina from the World Economic Forum; Mr. Ajay Gannerkote, President & Head - Ultrasound of Siemens Healthineers; and Mr. Marc Perlman, Managing Director of Deloitte Healthcare, along with over 40 other distinguished healthcare leaders. They will share their insights on how AI is transforming patient care, diagnostics, and healthcare delivery globally.

Gerald Jaideep, CEO of Medvarsity, emphasized the importance of the event, adding that, "AI is reshaping healthcare, from diagnostics to drug discovery. This event represents our commitment to bringing together visionary thinkers to explore the potential of AI in healthcare. Together, we can challenge existing approaches and reshape the future of patient care. AIRH Summit provides an opportunity for innovators to connect, exchange ideas, and drive change."

Participants at the summit will engage with over 1200 top decision makers from various healthcare organisations including healthcare ministers, CEOs, and AI specialists. AIRH will provide unprecedented networking opportunities, exclusive insights from global leaders and access to the most recent AI powered advancements in healthcare.

Key topics include AI in personalized medicine, ethical challenges, regulatory frameworks, and impact of AI on healthcare systems in GCC and beyond. This conference will foster collaboration and explore the future of AI in healthcare.

To secure your spot at AIRH, visit www.airh.one. For sponsorship and participation inquiries, contact sponsorship@airh.one.

About Medvarsity

Medvarsity, Asia's largest Healthcare EdTech company, empowers healthcare professionals across 192 countries. The AI Revolution in Healthcare Summit positions the GCC region as a leader in healthcare innovation.

