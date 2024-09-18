Enthusiast Gaming Inc.: Enthusiast Gaming Announces Shareholder Meeting Voting Results

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. ("Enthusiast Gaming" or the "Company") (TSX:EGLX), a leading gaming media and entertainment company, is pleased to announce the voting results for the election of its Board of Directors (the "Board"), which took place at the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held on September 17, 2024.



All nominees as set forth in the Company's management information circular dated August 16, 2024 (the "Circular"), were elected as directors of Enthusiast Gaming at the AGM. Detailed results of the votes are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % John Albright 4,226,435 93.88% 275,288 6.12% Scott Michael O'Neil 4,246,686 94.33% 255,037 5.67% Thomas Hearne 3,509,155 77.95% 992,568 22.05% John Zorbas 3,152,964 70.04% 1,348,759 29.96% Sara Slane 3,503,588 77.83% 998,135 22.17% Jordan Gnat 3,504,793 77.85% 996,930 22.15%



The shareholders also: (1) voted in favour of setting the number of directors at six (6); and (2) approved the re-appointment of KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the Board to fix the remuneration of the auditor. Results of the shareholder votes on these items are set forth below:

Outcome of Vote Votes For % Withheld/ Against % Number of Directors Carried 6,716,602 86.89% 1,013,470 13.11% Appointment of Auditors Carried 7,560,522 97.81% 169,550 2.19%



