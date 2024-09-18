Edf: EDF announces the final results of its tender offer for two series of outstanding hybrid notes

EDF announces the final results of its tender offer for two series of outstanding hybrid notes

EDF announces the final results of its offers launched on 10 September 2024 (together, the "Offer to Purchase") to purchase (i) its €1,000,000,000 reset perpetual subordinated notes with a first redemption at the option of EDF on 22 January 2026 (ISIN: FR0011697028) and (ii) its £1,250,000,000 reset perpetual subordinated notes with a first redemption at the option of EDF on 29 January 2026 (ISIN: FR0011401728), which are admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (together, the "Targeted Notes").

Summary table of the results of the Offer to Purchase

Targeted Notes ISIN Principal amount of the Notes validly Tendered pursuant to the Offer to Purchase







Series Acceptance Amount







Reduction factor Tender Price Principal Amount Outstanding immediately following the settlement date €1,000,000,000 Reset Perpetual Subordinated Notes



FR0011697028 €525,000,000 €498,700,000 92% 101.250% €501,300,000 £1,250,000,000 Reset Perpetual Subordinated Notes FR0011401728 £621,300,000 £621,300,000 None 100.000% £628,700,000

The settlement date for the Targeted Notes tendered and accepted for purchase by EDF is expected to occur on 20 September 2024.

