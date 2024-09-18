Anzeige
Dow Jones News
18.09.2024 09:52 Uhr
81 Leser



Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc (LCJP LN) 
Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
18-Sep-2024 / 09:19 CET/CEST 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc 
DEALING DATE: 17-Sep-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 2528.408 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 190912798 
CODE: LCJP LN 
ISIN: LU1781541252 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1781541252 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      LCJP LN 
Sequence No.:  347563 
EQS News ID:  1990435 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1990435&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 18, 2024 03:19 ET (07:19 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
