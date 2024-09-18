DJ Amundi US Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist (PRUC LN) Amundi US Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Sep-2024 / 09:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 17-Sep-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 18.666 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1721656 CODE: PRUC LN ISIN: LU2037749152 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2037749152 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRUC LN Sequence No.: 347625 EQS News ID: 1990563 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 18, 2024 03:25 ET (07:25 GMT)