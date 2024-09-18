You.com, an AI-powered productivity engine, and Boardwave, a prominent community for 1,700+ European software leaders, have today announced a joint partnership to accelerate productivity and the adoption of AI in the European software industry.

The new collaboration launches today at Boardwave Live in London and offers each of Boardwave's members, and their leadership teams, access to You.com's Team plan. This initiative equips European software entrepreneurs, founders, and CEOs with an all-in-one conversational AI platform for enhancing human productivity.

You.com offers access to the latest and most powerful Large Language Models (LLMs), enhanced with live web access. The platform features a range of powerful proprietary AI agents for research and problem-solving and the ability to create and share custom agents on top of any AI model for any task.

"Partnering with Boardwave is a great opportunity to get our AI into the hands of Europe's software leaders. We've built You.com to tackle real productivity challenges. It's not only about having the latest AI models; it's about making them genuinely useful and trustworthy. Our APIs have been particularly popular in the SaaS community, allowing companies to integrate our AI capabilities directly into their workflows. We're looking forward to partnering with Boardwave members to put these tools to work in their companies," said Bryan McCann, CTO and co-founder of You.com, at the Boardwave Live event.

Boardwave Live is Boardwave's Annual Conference, which draws together 450 of the best and brightest software Founders, CEOs, NEDs and Chairs from across Europe. During 2024, Boardwave has actively focussed on the use of "Practical AI" and how it can better support its community, using partnerships, events, mentorships and masterclasses. The partnership with You.com takes this to a deeper level and provides each of Boardwave's members, and their executive teams, with access to all the popular LLMs.

"At Boardwave, we're committed to accelerating the growth of European software companies. By partnering with You.com, we're providing our members with access to an amazing toolkit of state-of-the-art AI, and all the major LLMS, that can significantly enhance their productivity. You.com's offering includes access to all the latest AI models, best-in-class citations, reduced hallucinations, and improved accuracy, resulting in a more trustworthy experience. It's a platform built by AI pioneers, and we're excited to see how it will empower our community," said Phill Robinson, CEO and co-founder of Boardwave.

About You.com:

You.com is collaborative AI for you, your team, and your business. You.com AI Agents maximize the productivity of knowledge workers through fast and accurate research and analysis, complex problem solving, content creation, and more. The company's suite of APIs and end-to-end solutions drive revenue for businesses by becoming the foundation AI agent layer for their products and services. Founded by leading AI research scientists Richard Socher and Bryan McCann, You.com has raised $99 million from investors including Marc Benioff's Time Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, NVIDIA, Gen Digital, SBVA, Georgian, Radical Ventures, Day One Ventures, Breyer Capital, Norwest Venture Partners, DuckDuckGo, Untapped Ventures, and others.

About Boardwave:

Boardwave is an impact-driven community of 1,700 European software founders and CEOs designed to help members accelerate their business growth, and to improve the overall position of Europe as a home for global software companies. Boardwave offers a programme of events, peer-to-peer mentoring and inspiration, as well as an online platform that connects European software CEOs for advice, insights, expertise and access to capital. It is also a campaigner for change across special interest areas including AI, Government engagement and DE&I. Software leaders, CEOs, NEDs and Chairs can access the programme and platform at no cost. The Boardwave community is generously supported and funded by a network of 85+ Partners from across the software investor and advisory ecosystem. www.boardwave.org

