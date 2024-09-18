Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Der Bullenmarkt, über den kaum jemand spricht
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
18.09.2024 10:06 Uhr
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tetra Pharm Technologies Relocates to Copenhagen Towers

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tetra Pharm Technologies are thrilled to announce the relocation of headquarters to Copenhagen Towers in Copenhagen. Effective October 1st, 2024, this strategic move reflects the company's commitment to growth, accessibility, and collaboration.

Copenhagen Towers

"Driven by our vision for innovation, we've chosen Copenhagen Towers as our new home. Its vibrant business ecosystem and exceptional amenities align perfectly with our mission", says Jesper Breum, COO, Tetra Pharm Technologies.

Copenhagen Towers, strategically positioned in Copenhagen, offers unparalleled connectivity. Proximity to major transportation hubs, such as Copenhagen airport, ensures seamless interactions with partners, clients, and stakeholders.

Collaborations and partnerships within the pharmaceutical industry, as well as with research institutions and regulatory agencies, are driving drug innovation.

"By combining expertise, sharing resources, and fostering knowledge exchange, collaborations are cultivating innovation and propelling advancements in healthcare", CEO Martin Rose states.

Designed by Foster & Partners, the Towers embody Tetra Pharm's commitment to cutting-edge solutions.

Tetra Pharm Technologies' management, employees, and partners eagerly anticipate this transition.

"We invite everyone to join us in this exciting chapter." Martin Rose adds.

The official move to Copenhagen Towers is scheduled for October 1st, 2024.

For media inquiries contact:

PR Manager Tue Wettergreen Paltorp
Email: tue.paltorp@tetrapharm.eu
Phone: +45-31441969

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2506364/Copenhagen_Towers.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2506365/TPT_Logo.jpg

Tetra Pharm Technologies Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tetra-pharm-technologies-relocates-to-copenhagen-towers-302249266.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.