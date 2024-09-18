Transaction Systems and Orion Innovation Announce Strategic Partnership

EDISON, N.J., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Transaction Systems and Orion Innovation ("Orion"), two prominent leaders in the IT sector, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership to deliver a comprehensive offering of professional services and multiple solutions including Temenos Core Banking Solutions to financial services organizations. This collaboration will see both companies cooperate across presales, sales, and delivery activities to provide top-class solutions, implementation, integration, as well as professional support and maintenance to clients, in the financial services industry.

With this agreement, Transaction Systems and Orion will leverage their combined strengths, capabilities, and strategic solution, to support the financial services market across Europe. Their joint forces will focus on executing professional transformation programs and implementing or replacing critical backend systems, to enhance their clients' banking operations and services.

For Orion, this partnership enables direct access to the markets and geographies where Transaction Systems operates, expanding its reach and influence. Leveraging Orion's domain expertise, Transaction Systems will significantly enhance its existing solutions portfolio by incorporating a state-of-the-art core banking solution program, based on Temenos, a leading provider of banking software. Orion subject matter experts from Europe and Asia will complement Transaction System's professional services competencies.

This partnership establishes a common approach to core banking modernization across multiple markets, including Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), and the Caucasus region.

"We are excited to embark on this partnership with Orion Innovation. By combining our strengths, we are well-positioned to provide unparalleled services to our clients in the banking industry," said Martin Loeffler, Global CEO at Transaction Systems.

"This collaboration represents a significant opportunity for both companies to strengthen their market position and deliver comprehensive and innovative solutions in core banking for the financial services industry," added Suchen Janjale, Head of Financial Services, Europe, at Orion Innovation.

About Transaction Systems

TRANSACTION SYSTEMS is a leading provider of innovative technology solutions for the financial and retail services industries, specializing in payment & transaction-related technologies, digital transformation solutions as well as systems integration. Established in 2002, the company currently operates in more than 35 countries worldwide. With a strong geographical presence, TRSYS can support clients around the world, either through its own local teams or via an established network of carefully selected partners. Visit us at https://tr-sys.eu/.

About Orion Innovation

Orion Innovation ("Orion") is a leading digital transformation and product development services firm. Rooted in engineering and design thinking, along with a unique combination of agility, scale, and maturity, its team of approximately 6,400 associates helps Fortune 1000 companies improve efficiencies, enhance customer experiences, and develop new digital offerings. Through its delivery centers in North America, EMEA, India and Latin America, Orion serves clients across Telecom, Media & Technology, Sports & Entertainment, Professional Services, Financial Services, and Healthcare industries. For more information, visit www.orioninc.com.

