Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Der Bullenmarkt, über den kaum jemand spricht
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.09.2024 10:22 Uhr
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vixio Launches Game-Changing Online Casino Technical Compliance Tool

New tool will significantly reduce suppliers' and operators' time-to-entry for new products and markets

London, Sept. 18, 2024, a leading provider of regulatory intelligence solutions, has launched the newest RegTech solution for the gambling industry: the Vixio Technical Compliance Tool. The brand new Technical Compliance Tool gathers all the must-know technical requirements for online casino providers and operators in regulated markets in a consistent format, saving countless hours of manual research.

"At Vixio, we've always prioritised listening to our customers, and the launch of our Technical Compliance Tool is a direct response to their needs," explained Mike Woolfrey, CEO, Vixio. "We understand the complexity and urgency of staying compliant in a rapidly evolving industry, and this Technical Compliance Tool will help our customers accomplish that simpler and quicker than ever before."

The long-awaited launch of the Technical Compliance Tool comes as a result of customer feedback for a one-stop solution for technical requirements in the online casino industry. Online casino suppliers are seeking to capitalise on opportunities to enter newly regulated markets across multiple regions and speed up new game development while balancing an increasing burden on compliance teams to ensure product and regulatory compliance. Regulations and technical requirements vary greatly from jurisdiction to jurisdiction, and with speed-to-market of paramount importance, compliance teams face increasing pressure to act quickly whilst avoiding errors.

"With our Technical Compliance Tool, we're providing a solution that empowers our customers to confidently expand into new markets, knowing they have the most up-to-date and comprehensive regulatory intelligence at their fingertips," said James Kilsby, Chief Analyst, Vixio.

Kilsby continued, "The technical compliance landscape for online casino games has become significantly more complex in recent years as European regulators have imposed stricter requirements on game design at the same time that North and Latin American markets have offered significant new opportunities for suppliers and operators to grow their businesses. The Vixio Technical Compliance Tool ensures compliance teams can continue to meet these two challenges."

Providing a comparative view of over 65 of the most critical technical requirements that impact the development, deployment and certification of online casino games across the world's largest and strategically important regulated markets, with source references in their original language and English translations, the tool initially covers regulations for 26 jurisdictions in Europe, North America and Latin America, including Brazil.

The Technical Compliance Tool will sit within Vixio's flagship platform, GamblingCompliance. Vixio GamblingCompliance is trusted by leading gambling brands for insights into specific requirements in 180+ jurisdictions to stay current with the ever-evolving gambling regulatory landscape and support strategic growth objectives.

It has already been beta-tested by a select group of Vixio customers and will be officially launched today at an exclusive industry event in London.

Learn more at https://www.vixio.com/technical-compliance.

About Vixio Regulatory Intelligence

Vixio is a regulatory technologyor follow @VixioRegulatoryIntelligence onLinkedInandX.

Attachments

  • Vixio Launches Game-Changing Technical Compliance Tool (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c098f97f-00ed-4836-8d4d-aa4023036be0)
  • New Vixio Technical Compliance Tool (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/44935fd1-c994-4283-9034-fa785ec3eb63)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.