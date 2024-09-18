NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated adjustment due to share distribution in SKF (272/24)

The following information is based on a press release from AB SKF (SKF) published on September 17, 2024, and may be subject to change. The Board of Directors of SKF has decided to initiate a distribution of its Automotive business, creating a new, independent publicly traded company. The Board of Directors intends to present a proposal for the distribution and listing to a General Meeting in 2026. Automotive business is intended to be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm during first half of 2026. The conditions and detailed time plan are yet to be determined. Provided that the General Meeting of SKF approves the proposed share distribution, and regulatory conditions are fulfilled, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards and futures in SKF (SKFB), according to one of the alternatives described in the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1246758