Mittwoch, 18.09.2024
Gold erreicht in diesem Jahr 33 Mal ein neues Rekordhoch, aber diese Minenaktie ist die eigentliche Geschichte
WKN: 852608 | ISIN: SE0000108227 | Ticker-Symbol: SKFB
Tradegate
18.09.24
10:14 Uhr
17,330 Euro
+0,075
+0,43 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SKF AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKF AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,43517,47511:42
17,43017,46011:42
GlobeNewswire
18.09.2024 11:10 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated adjustment due to share distribution in SKF (272/24)

The following information is based on a press release from AB SKF (SKF)
published on September 17, 2024, and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Directors of SKF has decided to initiate a distribution of its
Automotive business, creating a new, independent publicly traded company. The
Board of Directors intends to present a proposal for the distribution and
listing to a General Meeting in 2026. Automotive business is intended to be
listed on Nasdaq Stockholm during first half of 2026. The conditions and
detailed time plan are yet to be determined. Provided that the General Meeting
of SKF approves the proposed share distribution, and regulatory conditions are
fulfilled, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of
options, regular and gross return forwards and futures in SKF (SKFB), according
to one of the alternatives described in the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1246758
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
