

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were little changed on Wednesday as investors awaited the release of euro area final inflation numbers, followed by the much-anticipated Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates later in the day.



The U.S. central bank is likely to deliver the first cut to interest rates in more than four years but there is a debate about the size of reduction after data showed U.S. retail sales unexpectedly ticked up in August in a sign of ongoing consumer resilience.



The benchmark DAX was marginally lower at 18,708 after gaining half a percent in the previous session.



In corporate news, Nordex SE shares advanced 1.4 percent.



The wind turbine maker said that it has bagged an order for 10 turbines from the wind and solar park developer, Umweltgerechte Kraftanlagen GmbH & Co. KG for an undisclosed amount.



