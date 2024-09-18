Anzeige
Gold erreicht in diesem Jahr 33 Mal ein neues Rekordhoch, aber diese Minenaktie ist die eigentliche Geschichte
Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Magnusson)

SAMPO PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 18 September 2024 at 12:40 pm

Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Magnusson)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Torbjörn Magnusson
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 77806/6/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-09-16
Venue: NASDAQ COPENHAGEN A/S (XCSE)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000552500
Nature of transaction: EXERCISE OF EQUITY SWAP

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 625 Unit price: 41.5 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 625 Volume weighted average price: 41.5 EUR

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
FIN-FSA
The principal media
www.sampo.com (https://www.sampo.com)


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
