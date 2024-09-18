2025 Tech Trends Report: Info-Tech Research Group Unveils New Insights on the Future of AI, Quantum Computing, and Cybersecurity

Info-Tech's newly released Tech Trends 2025 report outlines six critical trends that will shape the future of IT, from the rise of AI avatars to the urgent need for post-quantum cryptography. The annual report is the most anticipated industry resource as it provides IT leaders with the insights needed to drive innovation and safeguard their organisations over the coming year in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Info-Tech Research Group's newly released Tech Trends 2025 report highlights six pivotal trends poised to transform the IT landscape in the coming year. As the pace of technological innovation accelerates and organisations are facing unprecedented challenges and opportunities, the firm's report provides insights into how IT leaders can harness technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, and cybersecurity while mitigating the risks they introduce.

Historically, chief information officers (CIOs) have been tasked with preserving the integrity of an organisation's past through meticulous recordkeeping. However, in 2025, the global IT research and advisory firm reports that the role of the CIO will evolve as the focus shifts from maintaining the past to forecasting the future. With the rise of generative AI and the impending era of quantum computing, Info-Tech explains that CIOs will need to increasingly adopt forward-thinking strategies to anticipate and simulate future business scenarios.

'Across the UK, we're witnessing a transformative shift driven by technological advancements, including in both AI and quantum computing,' says Nora Fisher, senior vice president of global market programs at Info-Tech Research Group. 'Sectors such as financial services and healthcare are harnessing the potential of generative AI to enhance customer experiences and operational efficiency. As organisations continue to embrace AI-driven innovations, balancing data security, privacy, and governance remains a top priority.'

The Tech Trends 2025 report is informed by Info-Tech's Future of IT 2025 survey. The survey gathered responses from nearly 1,000 IT decision-makers globally between March and July 2024, with contributions from key regions such as the UK, the United States, Canada, and APAC, and representation from 17 industries, including financial services, healthcare, government, and manufacturing. In addition, expert interviews conducted with representatives from organisations such as the Blockchain Research Institue, Nubinary, Kyield, SAS, Xprize Quantum, IBM Quantum Industry & Technical Services, HP Inc., Voices.com, SWEAR, and the University of British Columbia offer in-depth case studies and real-world examples of how organisations are navigating these trends.

'At the intersection of digital transformation and exponential AI growth, IT leaders are entering a new era where forecasting probable futures will be just as critical as reporting on the past,' says Brian Jackson, principal research director and lead author of the report. 'Our 2025 Tech Trends report provides a roadmap for organisations to harness AI, quantum computing, and cybersecurity solutions to stay ahead of the curve.'

The six key tech trends identified by Info-Tech Research Group for 2025 are:

AI Avatars and Chatbots:

Generative AI is making it increasingly difficult to distinguish between human and AI-generated interactions. AI avatars and chatbots, now integrated into many enterprise systems, are transforming user experiences and the way organisations handle customer service, software development, and marketing. However, the rise of deepfakes presents new security threats, raising the need for robust AI detection and defence mechanisms. According to Info-Tech's Future of IT 2025 survey, 70% of respondents are already using generative AI chatbots, with Microsoft Copilot leading adoption at 78.84%.



Deepfake Defense:

With the increasing sophistication of AI-generated digital humans, deepfakes are becoming a powerful tool for fraud and misinformation. IT leaders are prioritising AI-powered detection tools and content authentication methods, such as blockchain, to combat the rising threat of AI-powered cyberattacks and ensure the integrity of their data. AI ranks as the second-most disruptive force to business operations, just behind talent shortages, with a disruption risk score of 3.55 out of 5, according to Info-Tech's findings.



Quantum Advantage:

Quantum computing has moved beyond theoretical exploration and is now accessible through cloud platforms, enabling real-world business experiments. As organisations begin leveraging quantum hardware to solve complex problems, industries such as media, government, and financial services are leading the charge in quantum investments. Thirty-three percent of organisations in the media, telecom, and technology sectors are investing in quantum computing, followed by 27% in the public sector and 20% in financial services.



Post-Quantum Cryptography:

With the threat of quantum computers breaking current encryption methods looming on the horizon, organisations must prepare for "Q-day." The adoption of post-quantum cryptography is now a critical priority, particularly for industries handling sensitive data, such as finance, healthcare, and government. Info-Tech reports that 31% of advanced IT departments plan to invest in post-quantum cryptography before the end of 2025, compared to 16% of average IT departments. This preparedness is critical as organisations face increasing risks from 'Harvest Now, Decrypt Later' cyberattacks.



Expert Models:

As AI matures, organisations are increasingly developing custom AI models tailored to their specific industries. These expert models improve the accuracy and relevance of AI outputs, enabling businesses to derive exponential value from AI investments. Info-Tech reports that 80% of high-maturity IT departments, or "Transformers," have already invested in AI or plan to do so by the end of 2025, compared to 72% of average IT departments. Higher maturity firms are also twice as likely to expect exponential value from AI by 2025.



AI Sovereignty:

While AI offers significant opportunities, it also poses risks to industries such as music, news, and customer service. The firm explains in the report that organisations are focusing on balancing AI adoption with governance and control to protect sensitive data, reduce costs, and ensure AI performance. By 2026, more companies will run localised AI models to improve cost-effectiveness and maintain control over their AI initiatives. Privacy and security concerns top the list of factors influencing AI investment decisions, with 65% of respondents citing it as a key consideration.

'Our survey data and expert interviews show a clear path forward for organisations to not only adopt these emerging technologies but also navigate the challenges they bring,' says Jackson. 'By understanding the risks and opportunities associated with AI, quantum computing, and cybersecurity, IT leaders can make informed decisions that will drive both innovation and security.'

As organisations prepare for the future of IT, Info-Tech's Tech Trends 2025 report provides the strategic guidance needed to stay competitive and secure. From leveraging AI avatars and quantum computing to safeguarding data with post-quantum cryptography, the firm advises that IT leaders must act now to future-proof their operations in the coming months.

