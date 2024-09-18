Listing of Baltic Horizon Fund additional fund units on Baltic Fund List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-09-18 12:12 CEST -- On September 18, 2024, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to approve the additional listing application of Baltic Horizon Fund managed by Northern Horizon Capital AS and to list its 23,927,085 additional units in Baltic Fund List. The aforementioned additional units of Baltic Horizon Fund will be listed on September 20, 2024 or on a date close to it. Thus, altogether 143,562,514 units of Baltic Horizon Fund (ISIN: EE3500110244) will be traded under the trading code NHCBHFFT on or about September 20, 2024. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.