PR Newswire
18.09.2024 12:24 Uhr
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Indonesian Fashion Chamber (IFC): Indonesian Handcrafted Textiles/WASTRA Are Once Again Making a Global Impact Through Refined Modest Fashion

PARIS, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank Indonesia continues to support inclusive and sustainable economic growth through various Islamic Economic and Financial Development Programs (EKSYAR). This notion is a part of Indonesia's efforts to become the world's modest fashion Mecca, in line with Indonesia's vision of becoming the world's leading halal producer center as stated in the Indonesia Halal Industry Masterplan (MPIHI).


Bank Indonesia noted that the export value of modest fashion commodities during the period January to July 2024 reached USD632.76 million, or an annual increase of 3.38%. Supporting these efforts, Bank Indonesia is synergizing with the Indonesian Ministry of Cooperatives and SMEs, the Indonesia Fashion Chamber (IFC) and the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Paris at the Indonesia International Modest Fashion Festival (IN2MF).

The IN2MF is integrated with the global trade fair Who's Next on September 8-10, 2024 at the Porte de Versailles, Paris. This event features wastra-based fashion with sustainable principles and manners competing in the global market.

Deputy Governor of Bank Indonesia, Juda Agung, expressed as fashion with a polite appearance is not only a trend, but a global movement that reflects elegance, dignity, and cultural pride which in harmony with Indonesian values. Deputy Governor Juda advices the contribution of the modest fashion industry is needed to be strengthened in supporting the economy in the global market. Indonesia's achievement has been ranked third in the modest fashion industry in the State of the Global Islamic Economy 2023 report. Going forward, Bank Indonesia together with strategic partners will continue to support IN2MF in penetrating the global market and promote Indonesian wastra.

On the same occasion, a breakthrough promotion of Indonesia's modest fashion products in the global scale was made through the signing of a cooperation agreement between the IKRA Council and Printemps Paris. This collaboration will strengthen the exposure of IKRA's fostered products sold at the Printemps shopping center in Paris.

IN2MF Paris is a series to the peak of IN2MF on October 30 - November 3, 2024 in Jakarta in conjunction with the 11th Indonesia Sharia Economic Festival (ISEF) in 2024. This year, IN2MF has been held in several cities around the world, namely Kuala Lumpur, Dubai, and Istanbul. IN2MF Paris also displayed well-known Indonesia designers including Itang Yunaz, Wignyo, and Dian Pelangi.

IN2MF Paris Fashion Show Photos and Video 2024

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2508256/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/indonesian-handcrafted-textileswastra-are-once-again-making-a-global-impact-through-refined-modest-fashion-302251710.html

