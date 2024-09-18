Germany's new solar installations surged to 790 MW in August, contributing to 10. 23 GW of newly installed PV capacity for the first eight months of this year. From pv magazine Germany Germany installed 790 MW of new PV capacity in August, according to the latest figures from the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur). This compares to 1. 05 GW in August 2022 and 1. 46 GW in July 2024. In the first eight months of this year, developers connected 10. 23 GW of solar to the grid, compared to 8. 99 GW in the same period a year earlier. The country's cumulative solar capacity surpassed 93. 02 ...

