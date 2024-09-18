Organizing Committee of the 2024 Global Industrial Internet Conference: 2024 Global Industrial Internet Conference was held in Shenyang

SHENYANG, China, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 Global Industrial Internet Conference was successfully held in Shenyang from September 11 to 14. This year's conference featured a series of activities, including an opening ceremony and keynote forum, an innovation achievement exhibition, two specialized conferences, 22 thematic forums, competitions, and exchange events. The theme of the conference was "Revitalizing Manufacturing with Intelligence, Renewing the Old", emphasizing the transformation and enhancement of traditional industries through new-generation information technology and the dual-spiral development driven by technological innovation to promote the continuous rejuvenation of old industrial bases.



This year's conference venue reflects the integration and coexistence of the "new" and the "old". The main venue was set at the Industrial Museum of China (Shenyang), where the exhibition content showcased a blend of the "new" and the "old". The innovation achievement exhibition not only displayed the latest results of the deep integration of new-generation information technology and manufacturing, but also featured a "Major National Equipment Exhibition". This exhibition provided an "immersive" experience through a combination of holographic images and physical objects, showcasing a series of landmark achievements in independent innovation and highlighting China's new industrial accomplishments. Additionally, to facilitate the attendance of citizens and visitors coming to Shenyang for the Mid-Autumn Festival, the innovation achievement exhibition was open until September 17.

Since its inception in 2019, the Global Industrial Internet Conference has been successfully held for six consecutive years, becoming a comprehensive conference with global influence in the field of industrial internet. The conference further deepens exchanges and cooperation among various parties in technology, applications, and industry, serving as an important platform for promoting innovation and development in China's industrial internet sector.

Source: Organizing Committee of the 2024 Global Industrial Internet Conference