Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Gold erreicht in diesem Jahr 33 Mal ein neues Rekordhoch, aber diese Minenaktie ist die eigentliche Geschichte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
18.09.2024 13:36 Uhr
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TerraMaster Unveils 9 New NAS Models with TOS 6 System

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraMaster, a leading brand in home and enterprise storage solutions, has recently announced the launch of 9 new NAS models, all equipped with its latest TOS 6 operating system. This lineup includes two 8-bay all-flash NAS models specifically designed for high-performance needs. All new products were officially launched on September 19, 2024, on the TerraMaster official website and various global e-commerce platforms.

TerraMaster 2024 Fall New Product Lineup

Comprehensive Range

The new TerraMaster product series covers a wide spectrum of users, from individual consumers and SMBs to high-end devices for business and enterprise sectors, fully addressing different needs.

8-Bay All-Flash NAS

The two 8-bay all-flash NAS models, F8 SSD and F8 SSD Plus, are designed specifically for creative and media professionals. The F8 SSD Plus features an Intel 8-core, 8-thread CPU, supports 4K hardware decoding, AES NI hardware encryption, and comes with 16GB DDR5 and a 10GbE Ethernet port. It is the most powerful compact 8-bay NAS in the industry.

New 10GbE NAS Series

The new 10GbE NAS series is tailored for home users and SMB (small and medium-sized business) environments, featuring Intel's latest 12th-generation processor technology. The F4-424 Max and F6-424 Max models are equipped with a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, offering a robust configuration of 10 cores and 12 threads.

4 Backup All-in-One Models

The new backup all-in-one models, designed specifically for enterprise backup needs, include two tower models-T9-500 Pro and T12-500 Pro-and two rackmount models-U8-500 Plus and U12-500 Plus. Each model is equipped with a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor with 10 cores and 12 threads, and 16GB of expandable DDR5 memory.

New TOS 6 System

TOS 6 features a completely redesigned user interaction model and introduces a comprehensive BBS commercial backup suite. It also includes a full upgrade of its security mechanisms, with innovative features such as TRAID+, SPC-Security Privacy Control, ACL-13 Permissions, OTP Two-Factor Authentication, HyperLock WORM, and system snapshot TFSS. Notably, TOS 6 offers full compatibility with Ubuntu root file systems, making the operating system more familiar and easier to maintain.

Time-Limited Offer

On September 19, 2024, the first 100 buyers will receive a $100/€100/£100 time-limited discount.

More information, please visit:

https://support.terra-master.com/2024_fall_newlineup/

Amazon Links: US, UK, CA, AU, DE, IT, RU, FR, ES,

TerraMaster Social Media: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, Tiktok

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2508549/Image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/terramaster-unveils-9-new-nas-models-with-tos-6-system-302251779.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.