18.09.2024
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 18

The Net Asset Values per share (at bid-market values) of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC at close of business on 17 Sept 2024 calculated in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company are as follows:

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC Ordinary Shares - ex income 125.67p

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC Ordinary Shares - cum income 127.55p

PMGR Securities 2025 PLC Zero Dividend Preference Shares

accrued capital entitlement 120.37p

The above Net Asset Value has been calculated based on the number of shares in issue as at the above date, being 18,238,480 Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC Ordinary Shares and 14,217,339 PMGR Securities 2025 PLC Zero Dividend Preference Shares.

Total assets less current liabilities as at the above date were £40.4 million. This amount excludes the liability for the repayment of PMGR Securities 2025 PLC Zero Dividend Preference Shares on their final redemption date of 30 November 2025. The portfolio has been valued using bid prices.

Net asset attributable to holders of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC Ordinary Shares at the above date were 23.3 million.


