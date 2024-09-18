Technip Energies appoints Benjamin Lechuga as new Chief Strategy & Sustainability Officer

Technip Energies announces the appointment of Benjamin Lechuga as Chief Strategy & Sustainability Officer and member of the Group Executive Committee. In his new role, Benjamin Lechuga will oversee Strategy, M&A and Sustainability agendas.

Benjamin Lechuga brings over 25 years of international experience in M&A, corporate management, consulting, and private equity, having held senior roles up to board level. In his latest position at Deloitte in Switzerland from 2014 to 2024, he was part of the financial advisory business, where he developed strategy, performance improvement and M&A advisory activities in the energy, infrastructure and industrial sectors. From 2007 to 2013, he held management roles in Paris for Société Générale AM/ 4D Global Energy Capital, a private equity fund dedicated to the energy value chain, and for Areva Renewables delivering strategic planning and business development initiatives. He spent the first part of his career with Shell in the UK in the Gas and Power division until 2006, working on large LNG projects in Africa, Asia and the Americas, as well as in Shell Trading.

Benjamin Lechuga is a distinguished graduate of École Nationale des Ponts et Chaussées and École Polytechnique.

Arnaud Pieton, CEO of Technip Energies, commented: "We are pleased to welcome Benjamin Lechuga to Technip Energies, as a member of the Executive Committee. His vast experience in corporate development and M&A, along with his strategic vision will be valuable assets as we continue to drive our sustainability and growth initiatives forward."

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The Company benefits from its robust Project Delivery model supported by an extensive Technology, Products and Services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 16,000 employees are fully committed to bringing our clients' innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies shares are listed on Euronext Paris. In addition, Technip Energies has a Level 1 sponsored American Depositary Receipts ("ADR") program, with its ADRs trading over the counter.

For further information: www.ten.com

